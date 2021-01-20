Clash DJ Mix - Django Django

Django Django have always sought to draw on the widest, most diverse palette possible.

The band's hugely eclectic discography moves from psychotropic indie pop through to an all-out disco onslaught, touching on virtually every base in between.

New album 'Glowing In The Dark' lands on February 12th, and it's an inspired return from the four-piece.

Lead single 'Spirals' was a divine moment, while other highlights include a guest spot from Charlotte Gainsbourg on the regal 'Waking Up'.

Out next month, drummer and producer Dave MacLean trails the record in this exclusive mix for Clash.

Opening with a blast of French house from Mr Oizo, it's a dexterous affair, moving from rare groove to Portishead, 80s electro to Carl Craig, Funkadelic guru George Clinton through to the life-affirming glory of Hercules & Love Affair.

It's an absolute inspiration - dive in below.

Tracklisting:

Mr Oizo - 'Ed 100'

Trans Am - 'Fire Poker' / Jeru The Damaja 'Ya Playin Yaself'

The Chemical Brothers - 'Playground for a Wedgeless Firm'

Portishead - 'Strangers'

Add N to (X) - 'King Wasp'

Aitrto - 'I Don't Wanna Have To Do'

Niagara - 'Gibli'

Azymuth - 'Young Embrace'

Lou Blic - 'Mineralite'

Django Django - 'Hail Bop' (Jealov Remix)

S.O.N.S. - 'The Dawn'

Carl Craig - 'Bug In The Bass-Bin' (4 Hero Remix)

Spiral Tribe - 'Forward the Revolution'

The Prodigy - 'Everybody In The Place'

Lenny D Ice - 'We Are I.E.'

Mantronix - 'King Of The Beats'

West Bam - 'The Whip'

Ray Parker Jr. and Raydio - 'For Those Who Like To Groove'

George Clinton - 'Loopzillza'

Hercules and Love Affair - 'Roar'

Photo Credit: Horacio Bolz

