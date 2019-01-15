Clash DJ Mix - DJ Yoda

DJ Yoda has been smashing up dancefloors for two decades now, continually evolving with the times while remaining true to his hip-hop roots.

Absorbing fresh sounds into his matrix of turntable trickery, he remains one of the country's most sought after DJs, someone who can rock a party at any time, in any place.

Hitting the summer season, DJ Yoda is set to play a flurry of high profile festivals, including Lancashire's much loved Beat Herder.

Combining the atmosphere of the early rave movement with a safe environment, it's a fun, family-friendly event with a deeply individual character.

DJ Yoda is an old friend of Beat Herder, and returns this summer determined to deliver something out of the ordinary.

Ahead of this, Yoda has built this electrifying 30 minute mix, containing old favourites, party-starting hits, deep cuts, and left field surprises.

Beat Herder 2019 runs between July 12th - 14th.

