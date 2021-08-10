Clash DJ Mix - DJ Pioneer

UK Funky is a definitive British sound.
A modern UK club staple, it's swift rise fused London bass culture fragments alongside soca and house innovations to forge something truly special.
With its heavy percussive appeal and frequent use of soulful vocals, UK Funky offered something distinguished as the 21st century began to find its feet.
Often under-rated, Rinse decided to honour UK Funky with the inaugural entry of its 'I Love:' series.
A mixture of newly commissioned content and live events, I Love: Funky hits London super-club Ministry Of Sound this weekend (October 9th) for a multi-room spectacular.
Ahead of this, DJ Pioneer decided to look back through the crates for a very special Clash DJ Mix, focussing on some formative club favourites.
A mixture of all-out UK Funky classics, neglected cuts, and personal choices, DJ Pioneer's UK Funky survey is the ideal introduction to this unique sound.
Tune in below.
Tracklisting:
Apple - De Siegalizer
Finga Print - Light Finga
Tadow - Rising Sun
Finga Print - Take Over
DJ MA1 ft Sophia - I'm Right Here (DJ Naughty Remix)
Roska - Feeline
Tadow - Hornz
Donaeo, Geeneus & DJ Zinc ft Nikki - Devil In A Blue Dress
Benoit - Emotions
DJ Naughty - Quick Time
DJ NG ft Katy B & Mc Versatile - Tell Me
Geeneus - Yellow Tail
D Malice - Gabryelle Remix
Wookie - Gallium
Crazy Cousinz - Bongo Jam
Crazy Cousinz - Inflation Hardhouse
Banton - Sirens
Meleka - Go (Crazy Cousinz Remix)
DJ MA1 - High Definition
Fuzzy Logik - The Way You Move
DJ Trend - Rumba
Geeneus ft Katy B - As I
Champion - Motherboard
ill Blu ft Princess Nyah - Frontline
Geeneus - Crackish Kyla - Do You Mind? (Crazy Cousinz Remix)
Perempay N Dee ft Katie Pearl - In The Air
Apple - Broke
Fuzzy Logik ft Egypt - In The Morning
Lil Silva - Different
Donaeo - Party Hard
Mad One - House Girls
Gracious K - Migraine Skank
Apple - Chantes
Champion - Lighter VIP
DJ Naughty - Afrocentric
Prince Rapid (Ruff Squad) - Fresh N Clean
Motu - Yeah Riddim
Roska - Wha Dem She
Jook 10 - Slaughter
Donaeo - My Circle
Bakongo - Awe
