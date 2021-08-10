Clash DJ Mix - DJ Pioneer

UK Funky is a definitive British sound.

A modern UK club staple, it's swift rise fused London bass culture fragments alongside soca and house innovations to forge something truly special.

With its heavy percussive appeal and frequent use of soulful vocals, UK Funky offered something distinguished as the 21st century began to find its feet.

Often under-rated, Rinse decided to honour UK Funky with the inaugural entry of its 'I Love:' series.

A mixture of newly commissioned content and live events, I Love: Funky hits London super-club Ministry Of Sound this weekend (October 9th) for a multi-room spectacular.

Ahead of this, DJ Pioneer decided to look back through the crates for a very special Clash DJ Mix, focussing on some formative club favourites.

A mixture of all-out UK Funky classics, neglected cuts, and personal choices, DJ Pioneer's UK Funky survey is the ideal introduction to this unique sound.

Tune in below.

Tracklisting:

Apple - De Siegalizer

Finga Print - Light Finga

Tadow - Rising Sun

Finga Print - Take Over

DJ MA1 ft Sophia - I'm Right Here (DJ Naughty Remix)

Roska - Feeline

Tadow - Hornz

Donaeo, Geeneus & DJ Zinc ft Nikki - Devil In A Blue Dress

Benoit - Emotions

DJ Naughty - Quick Time

DJ NG ft Katy B & Mc Versatile - Tell Me

Geeneus - Yellow Tail

D Malice - Gabryelle Remix

Wookie - Gallium

Crazy Cousinz - Bongo Jam

Crazy Cousinz - Inflation Hardhouse

Banton - Sirens

Meleka - Go (Crazy Cousinz Remix)

DJ MA1 - High Definition

Fuzzy Logik - The Way You Move

DJ Trend - Rumba

Geeneus ft Katy B - As I

Champion - Motherboard

ill Blu ft Princess Nyah - Frontline

Geeneus - Crackish Kyla - Do You Mind? (Crazy Cousinz Remix)

Perempay N Dee ft Katie Pearl - In The Air

Apple - Broke

Fuzzy Logik ft Egypt - In The Morning

Lil Silva - Different

Donaeo - Party Hard

Mad One - House Girls

Gracious K - Migraine Skank

Apple - Chantes

Champion - Lighter VIP

DJ Naughty - Afrocentric

Prince Rapid (Ruff Squad) - Fresh N Clean

Motu - Yeah Riddim

Roska - Wha Dem She

Jook 10 - Slaughter

Donaeo - My Circle

Bakongo - Awe

