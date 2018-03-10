Clash DJ Mix - Dennis Cruz

Spanish producer

Dennis Cruz is always in demand, yet never pressed for time. Always remaining effortlessly in control, his finely nuanced, expertly toned productions have found willing homes everywhere from Solid Grooves, Hot Creations, Moon Harbour, Crosstown Rebels, Snatch!, and Stereo Productions to his own Lemon-Aid imprint amongst others.

Teaming up with LEON for vital new release 'My Hood' - out now on Crosstown Rebels - it's another stellar dancefloor drop from two of the best around right now.

Hitting the 1s and 2s for Clash, Dennis Cruz opens with the mighty Yotan Avni remix of 'Quadrante' before plunging into releases from PAWSA, Lio Mass and more.

Throwing in a few of his own plates, we've always got room for Dennis' 'Tribal' - a fine collab with Riva Starr.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Ottar Saemundsen, President Bongo - Quadrante (Yotam Avni Remix)

2. PAWSA - On Yer Feet (Original Mix)

3. Dennis Cruz - Motherf*cker (Original Mix)

4. Gianfranco Troccoli, Lio Mass (IT) - Caboom (Original Mix)

5. Matheo Velez - You Make My Dreams (Dub Mix)

6. Riva Starr & Dennis Cruz - Tribal (Original Mix)

7. Los Suruba, Dennis Cruz - Uhuru (Original MIx)

8. Dennis Cruz - El Sueño (Original Mix)

9. My Cat Snoop - Dubplate (Original Mix)

10. Alan Nieves - Empty Lights (Original Mix)

11. Dennis Cruz - Freaks (Original Mix)

12. Rogue D - Chains (Patrick Topping Remix)

13. Dennis Cruz & Leon - My Hood (Original Mix)

14. Patrick Mason, Radio Slave, SRVD - Elevate (Original Mix)

15. Tom Flynn - Packard (Original Mix)

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.