Clash DJ Mix - Crazy Cousinz

Production partnership Crazy Cousinz were pivotal to the first wave of UK Funky.

Matching system culture to R&B vocals, their approach took grime's street level suss and re-tooled it for a more soulful vibe.

The duo's remix of Kyla's 'Do You Mind' was a crowd-slayer at the time, but Drake's decision to sample chunks of the track on his record-breaking 'One Dance' took their reputation to the next level.

Now operating as one member, Flukes, the Crazy Cousinz name is still dominating flyers for clubs across Europe.

Hitting up Ibiza this week, Crazy Cousinz delivered a fiery, summer-fuelled Clash DJ Mix just right for these soaring temperature.

There ain't no tracklist, but we can promise something pretty special. Tune in now.

