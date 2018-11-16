Clash DJ Mix - Claptone

The Ibiza season has rarely been so varied, so complex.

Still a global hub for club culture, the island attracts all different types of artists, DJ, producers, and promoters.

Claptone's masquerade mask returns to Ibiza this summer, hosting a 19 week residency at Pacha .

Joined by some incredible guests, the weekly party takes place every Monday evening through to September 30th.

Everyone from Armand Van Helden and Todd Terry through to Jon Hopkins, Kerri Chandler, and SG Lewis will perform, and it's set to be a key night on the island's summer calendar.

Ahead of this, Claptone has crafted an exclusive mix for Clash, featuring a cross section of artists from his Pacha residency.

Claptone explains...

To celebrate the very first season of my The Masquerade residency at Pacha Ibiza, I thought I'd make a very special, one hour mix which highlights music from every DJ playing throughout the summer!

Listen and transport yourself into the center of the dance floor at The Masquerade! I love every single one of my guests and so far it has been an amazing season.

Great music aside, the most important element to an awesome party are the people - I want to thank each and every one of you that dance your Monday nights away with me.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Jon Hopkins - Luminous Beings (Original Mix Intro)

2. Maya Jane Coles - Cherry Bomb (Original Mix)

3. Audiojack - Inside My Head (Original Mix)

4. Eli & Fur - Parfume (Dosem Remix Edit)

5. Nora En Pure - Birthright (Original Club Mix)

6. Faithless - Insomnia (Acapella)

7. Bob Moses - Like It Or Not (Joris Voorn Remix)

8. Dennis Ferrer - Hey Hey (Mousse T’s House Masters Re-Rub)

9. Danny Tenaglia & Cepeda - Music Is The Answer (Dancin’ & Prancin’ Acapella)

10. Josh Butler, Kerri Chandler - Can't Deny feat. Kerri Chandler (Original Mix)

11. Weiss - Feel My Needs (Gorgon City Remix)

12. Mat.Joe - Ya Know (Edit)

13. Tube & Berger - Bierchen (Original Mix)

14. Andhim - Boy Boy Boy (MK Remix Edit)

15. Duke Dumont - Redlight, Greenlight (Edit)

16. Lars Moston - Hungry For The Bass (feat. D-Lee) (Original Mix)

17. David Penn - Disc Jockey (Edit)

18. Format:B - Chunky (Riva Starr Remix)

19. SG Lewis - Aura (Mele Extended Mix)

20. Cassius - 99 (Tim Green Remix Edit)

21. Tensnake - Coma Cat (Mark Knight’s Korma Cat Edit)

22. A-Trak & Todd Terry - DJs Gotta Dance More (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)

23. Basement Jaxx - Fly Life (Flashmob Remix Edit)

24. Felix da Housecat - Silver Screen (Acapella)

25. Route 94 - House & Pressure (Edit)

27. Purple Disco Machine - Bodyfunk (Claptone Remix)

28. Sonny Fodera - Back This Groove Up (Edit)

29. Hannah Wants, Chris Lorenzo - Rhymes (Edit)

30. Diplo - Bubble Up (Edit)

31. Armand Van Helden vs Anotr - Phunk Phenom (Sidney Charles Remix Edit)

32. Shiba San - Upside Down (Edit)

33. Danny Howard - Two Three One (PAX Remix)

34. Pirupa - Wazzup (Chus & Ceballos Remix)

35. Claptone - Under The Moon (Catz N Dogz Remix)

36. Dennis Cruz - Rock’n Roll (Edit)

37. Heidi - Funkshovel (SIS Edit)

- - -

