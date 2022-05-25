Clash DJ Mix - Christian Loeffler

Moby's work has proved to have enduring influence.
The New York producer seized upon the white heat of rave, with his track 'Go' becoming a seminal techno moment.
But since then he's broadened, and challenged himself; 2021 was a moment of return, with Moby teaming up with Deutsche Grammophon for a new album.
Out now, 'Reprise' came 30 years after his first album, and it marked a fresh chapter of evolution for the electronic musician.
Following on from this, a host of electronic artists saluted his enduring influence, with a fresh remix collection opening out his catalogue.
German maestro Christian Loeffler took part, choosing to remix Moby's seminal cut 'Porcelain'.
To continue the celebrations, Christian Loeffler constructed a brand new mix, which Clash is able to share with the world.
A meditative balm for the ears, you can dip in below.
Moby - Porcelain (Christian Löffler Remix)
Parra For Cuva - Merlins Head (Aparde Remix)
Sofia Kourtesis - La Perla (Tourist Remix)
Klur - Floating Amy Root - AvA
Janus Rasmussen - 14 (Ryan Davis Rework)
Leon den Engelsen - Set
Denis Sulta - In Narito
Borneo - April
GONE - Glory
Tor - Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)
Ben Lukas Boysen - Clarion (Kiasmos Remix)
Thylacine - Polar
Arutani - I Am Still Here
Lycoriscoris - Inori (Jon Gurd Remix)
