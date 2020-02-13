Clash DJ Mix - Ceri

Ceri is one of London's most absorbing club voices, someone whose broad, wide-ranging sets continually pierce the unknown.

Honing her skills through a five year residency at Corsica Studios in Elephant and Castle, she's gone on to develop an international reputation.

Recently launching her own imprint, the highly rated Find Your Own Records was inaugurated with a special Fred P remix on the flip.

Set to return to London this month, Ceri will play South London's Printworks - not that far from her old stomping ground.

It's a special bill headed up by DJ Koze, one that allows Ceri to play out to one of the capital's finest club spaces.

We've grabbed a lengthy mix from the selector, who opens with cold, clinical electronics alongside some entrancing / unsettling spoken word.

It's a real trip, a kind of heady dystopia that touches on the outskirts of techno with its steady, throbbing pulse.

Morphing and moving in distinct, highly different phases, it's an immersive experience, sharply defined in its sense of atmosphere.

Tune in now.

Catch Ceri at London's Printworks on February 21st - TICKETS.

Photo Credit: Othercrowd

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.