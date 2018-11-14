Clash DJ Mix: Cavego's 'Sommer I Oyer' Mixtape

The nights are drawing in and winter is beginning to tap gently on the window.

It's a curious time for clubbing, when the red hot energy of summer dissipates, and you tend to be drawn towards something more intimate, a little more chilled.

Thankfully, Norway's run of sub-zero disco productions has provided almost 20 years of sterling music, a lineage that includes Lindstrøm, Prins Thomas and Todd Terje.

Eskimo Recordings producer Cavego is drawn towards this icy well of sound, and it lingers in the background of his debut EP 'Gudbrandsdalen'.

Crafting a brand new mixtape for Clash, 'Sommer I Oyer' is what happens when the sun goes down, and the long nights of the Norwegian winter settle in.

You can practically see the Northern Lights soaring above you, with the deft crunch of those sub-zero electronics supplying an unexpected kind of warmth.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.