Clash DJ Mix - Catching Flies

Rising producer Catching Flies is emblematic of a new spirit in London's club culture.

A fresh kind of eclecticism has taken root, allowing DJs to take even more chances, leaping between hip-hop, techno, jazz, and everything in between.

His own music embraces all of this and more, with breakout single 'New Gods' displaying impeccable style, and a uniquely individual approach.

With Jay Prince and Oscar Jerome leaping on board, it's an irresistible club heater that works in all kinds of different environments.

Suitably charmed, we invited Catching Flies to construct new mix for Clash, and it's a fantastic journey from genre to genre, style to style.

He tells us...

A mixture of some old stuff, some new stuff I’ve been playing out and everything in between. When DJing, I usually play something ambient to start and finish with to reset the atmosphere in the club...

So the mix starts off with a track from Emanative’s new record (‘Dawn Child’) which I’ve been really enjoying… and ends with Hugh Hopper & Alan Gowen’s ‘Morning Order’ – a nice slice of some 80s free jazz off their LP ‘Two Rainbows Daily.’

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Emanative - Dawn Child

Jadu Heart - Unevercallmebutidontmindbecauseimintheclub (Jadu VIP)

Trio Ternura - A Gira (Mr Mendel Edit)

Ned Doheny - A Love Of Your Own (World Air Heat Wave Edit)

Kaidi Tatham ft. Dego - It’s A World Before You

Francesco Tristan - The Melody (C2 Remix)

Octo Champ - Long Tongue Liar

Daphni - Hey Drum

Balako - Jungle Music (Edit)

Amine K - Dar Gnawa

Claude - Bip Bap

Hugh Hopper & Alan Gowen Trio – Morning Order

