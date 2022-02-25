Clash DJ Mix - Bondax

When Bondax - Adam Kaye and George Townsend - first started making music together, they deliberately refused to close themselves in.

The Lancashire duo have been driven by a love for the art, pilfering from a myriad of club tropes, as well as absorbing different forms of outsider music.

Gaining widespread acclaim, the two first began releasing music as teenagers, before 2014's 'Bondax & Friends' mix album put them firmly on the mag.

The past few years have seen Bondax step away from the white heat of club culture, exploring other forms of music and different methodologies.

2022 is set to see the duo release a string of singles, kicking off with the riveting 'I Only Have You', which features the unmistakable vocals of Ibibio Sound Machine’s Eno Williams.

Tapping into the energy of early house and primal disco, 'I Only Have You' is a real statement from the production team.

“We’ve been massive fans of Ibibio for a while now”, says George, “so it’s a dream to have Eno feature on this one. It’s inspired by classic house and features one of Adam’s best basslines”.

With this in mind, Clash invited Bondax to helm our regular DJ mix series - the duo recruited some inspirational sounds, alongside deep cuts and a smattering of new material.

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

Electric Jalaba - Cubaili Ba

Crackazat - Called My Name

D. Lynnwood - Gospel Discotheque (feat. BodyMoves)

Radiohead - Reckoner (Maribou State Remix)

Kaori - Good Life

The Gibson Brothers - Ooh What A Life (Gerd Janson & Shan Edit)

JKriv feat. Adeline - Vertigo (Yuksek Remix)

Boston Bun - Forty Deuce

Demi Riquismo - Sarong Song

Made in TLV - Sueno de Solentiname (feat. Mano Negra) (Rampa Version)

1gnition - Secret Sunday Lover (Greg Wilson Edit)

Jon Gravy - Motion 7

Anish Kumar & Barry Can’t Swim - Blackpool Boulevard

DJ Gregory - Elle (EOL Ritual Mix)

Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou - Djanfa Magni (Bosq’s Afro Disco Mix)

Addison Groove - F1nk

Devin Dare - Policy X

Gets The Crest - Been There

Bondax - I Only Have You (feat. Eno Williams from Ibibio Sound Machine)

- - -

Catch Bondax at Brixton Jamm, London on May 7th.

- - -