Clash DJ Mix - Boardgame James

Boardgame James taps into his abiding love for grime production on his stellar new EP.

Out now, 'Step Into My Office' is a muscular four-tracker, one that blends a fondness for bruising sonics with grime's eerie, skeletal take on abstract futurism.

With a directness to his approach, Boardgame James seems to consciously echo first wave innovators, alongside the sounds that made Boxed such a life-altering experience circa 2014 .

Released on his own 1000Doors imprint, the EP also contains the influence of the often-overlooked sino-grime sound , with those Far Eastern tinged melodies lingering in the background.

Following his production showcase for Ins–rt’s Exhibition Mix series in January , Boardgame James has pieced together an exclusive mix for Clash readers.

Opening with Moleskin it then dips into a flurry of instrumental grime heaters, before dropping his own emphatic 'Bird Cage, Bird Soup'.

Expect cuts from Yamaneko, Jammz, and Sir Hiss, alongside hefty workouts from legends of the game such as Roll Deep, Dizzee Rascal, and Danny Weed.

Dive in below.

Tracklist:

Moleskin - Rain Debt [Intro]

Rimplton - Death of An NPC

Boardgame James - Bird Cage, Bird Soup

Yamaneko - Departed Souls Flip

Boardgame James - Five Thou

Boardgame James - Campfires, Tents & Bedding Pt. II

Danny Weed - Bells (Nsus Remake)

Roll Deep - Terrible

Shaytaan - Debug BGM

John Carpenter - The Alley (War) [Interlude]

Low Deep - Jedi

Boardgame James - Last Sunday of The Year (ft. Shaytaan)

Jammz & Papers - Japanese Warrior

Taku Vs Submerse Vs Yamaneko - Pikachu Tune

Mokona - Mission 10

Boardgame James - Incense Riddim

Essentials - Jenny (Remix Instrumental)

Shaytaan - Magma Hills

Dizzee Rascal - I Luv U Remix (ft. Sharkey Major & Wiley)

Sir Hiss - Pyongyang (Devils Mix)

Yamaneko - Chunibyo

Samename - Sakura

- - -

‘Step Into My Office’ is out now on 1000Doors: https://boardgamejames.bandcamp.com/album/step-into-my-office

