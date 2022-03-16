Clash DJ Mix - Blue Lab Beats

When it comes to Blue Lab Beats, all genre lines are off.

A sound the pair dubbed 'jazz-tronica', the London duo - producer NK-OK and multi-instrumentalist Mr DM - seize upon inspiration wherever it strikes.

Entranced by boom-bap hip-hop production, Blue Lab Beats also embrace the improvisatory prowess of jazz, while nodding towards afrobeat and highlife.

New album 'Motherland Journey' continues their rise, with the sonic cosmos the duo have constructed pushed to its very limit.

A heady dose of audio manipulation, the record features a slew of guests, with its organic curation resulting in something extremely refined.

Out now, the record is winning acclaim from fans and critics alike, so Clash invited Blue Lab Beats to construct a new DJ Mix.

Leaning on their formative influences and supplying a few key insights into the LP, you can tap in below.