Clash DJ Mix - Blue Hawaii

Blue Hawaii's partnership has soared across the span of a decade.

A two-piece electronic experience, their catalogue - primarily released on the impeccable Arbutus imprint - moves from lush, almost ambient electronics through to R&B and more.

New album 'Open Reduction Internal Fixation' was pieced together somewhere between Berlin and Montreal, and it's a deep, low end adventure.

Flecks of 2-step emerge on the songwriting, while lead cut 'All That Blue' fuses deep house and a neat saxophone line and some intoxicating, immersive vocoder vocals.

Out this Friday - October 11th - it's a real thrill, and to toast its release Blue Hawaii have drafted a special instalment of the Clash DJ Mix.

A selection that leans on 90s house music, many of these cuts have peppered the band's DJ sets, as well as their studio stereo.

Blue Hawaii comment...

90s house music has been enjoying quite the renaissance these days, and there’s good reason for it.

It’s got that magic balance of natural and electronic elements - when the technology was first being manipulated yet the songwriting aspect was still somewhat traditional. It results in these talented, classic tunes that a DJ can work into a modern set to seal those good vibes right in.

In this 45 minutes mix, however, we’re serving up exclusively the oldies - they played an influential role in our lead single 'All That Blue' - something of which you can expect more of from Blue Hawaii!

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Dorisburg - 'Rave'

Dark Knights - 'Hey Wotsup'

Feelin’ Vibes - 'Feelin’ Vibes'

Galaxy 2 Galaxy - '303 Sunset'

Black Rascals ft. Roger Harris - 'Keeping My Mind'

Sha-Lor - 'I’m In Love'

Todd Terry - 'Sax (Don’t Turn Your Back On Me)'

DJ Dove - 'Illusions'

Sound Source - 'Key Notes (A Deep Trance)'

