Clash DJ Mix - Black Bones

Belfast - and Northern Ireland more generally - has a completely distinct club culture.

It's a network of communities informed by the commonality of experience, but it also allows distinct elements of taste and temperament to develop.

Black Bones are a key part of this, a DJ and production duo whose sense of adventure and commitment to the rave feel entirely right for its setting.

With new material incoming on forward-thinking Belfast label Touch Sensitive Records, Black Bones recently linked with Beats In Space for one of the platforms final mixes.

Choosing some lysergic, deeply psychedelic cuts, the pair prove the depth of their crates with another, completely distinct, and entirely addictive mix for Clash.

This one is more directly linked to the club experience, but Black Bones also play with that dubby low-end, allowing effects to distort and evolve as the selections continue.

A wicked insight into a duo to keep tabs on, you can check out their Clash DJ Mix below.

Tracklisting:

1. Giussespe Leonardi - Turn On , Tune In ...Drop Out - Music From Memory

2. Cray 76 - In Limbo - Crowdspacer

3. I'm A Cliche (Edit)

4. Benedek - Lighten Up - L.I.E.S Records

5. Russell Elllington Langston Butler - Blah Blah - Mr Saturday Night

6. K' Alexi Shelby - Work It - Trax

7. Comeme Riddim - Comeme

8. Warriors Of The Love Change (Dj's Pareja Rework)

9. Rio Rhythm Band - Cuba Jakkin' - Global Records

10. In Flagranti `Edit - Codek Records

11. Renegade Soundwave - Brixton (Audiopilot) - Mute

12. Decius - Work This - More About Music

13. Lego Welt - Omnibus Babylon - Clone West Coast Series

14. Sputnik One - Unreleased - Unknown

15. DJ Overdose - 3000 - L.I.E.S Records

16. Project 86 - Industrial Bass (Back Room Black Bones Refix) - NU Groove

17. Black Bones - Gabi - Touch Sensitive

18. 808 State - In Yer Face - ZTT (Black Bones Dub)

