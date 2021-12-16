Clash DJ Mix - Beton Brut

Beton Brut's recent release on Coyote Records found the producer engaged with re-wiring the intricacies of grime production.

Icy, mechanised, and primed for system use, 'Nervous Network' b/w 'Screw Loose' tapped back into the spirit of first wave grime through its sheer lack of reverence for the formula.

Out now, it marked the emergence of an exciting production talent, an artist whose punk-edged defiance for the norm leads him down some intriguing aesthetic rabbit-holes.

In this new mix for Clash the producer showcases some key influences and peers, while also digging into his pile of unreleased dubs for some tasty exclusives.

Never one to hold back, Beton Brut's lawless sonics result in a bruk-out mix with an emphasis on grime at its most cutting edge.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

DS White - 0117 (Unreleased)

East Man - Theme

Beton Brut - Screw Loose

Beton Brut - ID (Unreleased)

HYPNA - Beam Reflector (Phrixus remix)

HYPNA - Beam Reflector

Walton - Cold Winter

Gage - Telo (Blast Damage Mix)

Kai Barrett - Drayton Park

Moscow Legend & Trina - Massive

Beton Brut - Nervous Network

Lamont - Barclays Ballad

Walton - Colder W

EN - Let me B

HYPNA - Parallax (Pad Mix)

Mumdance & Logos - FFS

Dizzee Rascal - I Luv U (Beton Brut tek bootleg)

Flowdan - Welcome To London (Bakey edit)

WEN - Zero In

Walton - Strobe

Beton Brut - Bleakness

- - -