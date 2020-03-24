Clash DJ Mix - Benny Ill

Benny Ill was a key figure in the evolution of dubstep, a producer whose open-minded approach to bass saturation cracked open system culture for a fresh generation.

A key part of Horsepower Productions for two decades now, he's twisted and turned club tropes to suit his own end, developing a seminal catalogue in the process.

Still pushing barriers in 2020, Benny Ill stepped into the mix for Clash, delivering a heavyweight selection.

Opening with a back to back set of Orson remixes, he matches some exclusive dubs against some twisted club takes on reggae favourites.

Check it out now.

Tracklisting:

ORSON - EMBRACE (BENNY ILL'S AMBIENT MIX)

ORSON - EMBRACE (BENNY ILL'S SUPER 8 MIX)

HORSEPOWER PRODUCTIONS - GBU (PIANO MIX)

AJQ - SELF WILL

HORSEPOWER PRODUCTIONS - PHILLY MAFIA

DUB WAR - BETWEEN NOTHING AND SOMETHING

BILL LASWELL - THE OLD MAN AND THE MOUNTAIN (ILL'S EDIT)

HORSEPOWER PRODUCTIONS - BAK2NY

HORSEPOWER PRODUCTIONS FEAT. H.KEYWORTH - JUSTIFY (LP VERSION)

HORSEPOWER PRODUCTIONS - SEAMARKET

DUSKY - 9T8 (BENNY ILL 98 BRAKES MIX)

HORSEPOWER PRODUCTIONS - MARSEILLES CONNECTION

HORSEPOWER PRODUCTIONS - STRANGER

HORSEPOWER PRODUCTIONS - TP

BENNY ILL - JUNGLE DRUMS

DAVE & ANSELL COLLINS - DOUBLE BARREL (ILL'S MAGNIFICENT EDIT)

SYMARIP - SKINHEAD MOONSTOMP (DJ ONLY EDIT)

