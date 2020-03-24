Clash DJ Mix - Bearcubs

Berlin-via-London electronic artist Bearcubs has been through some changes.

Swapping his home city for the German capital, he's learned about his own capabilities, pushing his art forwards in the process.

New album 'Early Hours' is out now, a selection of gorgeous electronic pieces, fusing digital production with R&B melodies.

An exploration of mood and texture, the record invites an open conversation with the listener, something exemplified in his ongoing podcast series, also called Early Hours.

Bearcubs comments: "Since moving away from England I've been thinking a lot about communication and connection, especially with my friends spread out in different places across the world, as the only way to contact them was through messages or video calls. It's basically me looking at all this technology we have now and asking whether it can ever really fill the void when someone's not there with you in person."

Crafting an exclusive mix for Clash, Bearcubs has dialled up a journey through an evocative realm, one that acts as a cross-section of his interests and a statement in its own right.

He comments: "I imagine my ideal soundtrack to a post Corona world through 'Utopia FM'. A future radio station that connects music from all around the world spanning different cultures and genres with interlude fragments of pirate radio, conspiracy theory and religious radio stations."

"I've tried to switch up the mix format and make it seem as if you are listening in on a live broadcast, because I think we are all needing this kind of connection to the real world at the moment."

Tune in now.

- - -

Tracklist:

Leon Vynhall - Ice Cream (Chapter VIII)

Dexter - Up! Kaytranada - Scared to Death

Jessy Lanza - Lick In Heaven

Gal Costa - Pontos De Luz

Bob James - Angela

Asnakech Worku - Sak Bleh Askegn

Jai Paul - Do You Love Her Now

Susso - Ansumana

Mndsgn - Yahlubba(nnu)

Earl Sweatshirt - Tisk Tisk / Cookies

Knucks - Home

Charles Wilp - Exotic Dance (Haruomi Hosono Remix)

S. Janaki - Enthan Kannil

Floating Points - Requiem for CS70 and Strings

HNNY - Hej

Clair du Lune - Isao Tomita

