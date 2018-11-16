Clash DJ Mix - Beacon

Now this is special. Beacon toast the release of new album 'Gravity Pairs' with a one off mix...

Tightly curated, the deft mixing makes the whole thing seem seamless, a remarkably succinct overview of their pleasures and passions.

The production duo open the atmospheric mix by contrasting Jean-Luc Ponty with Skee Mask, before dropping heavyweight techno thumpers from Shed and Nina Kraviz.

A subtle middle section pirouettes into a piece by jazz master Thelonious Monk, before Beacon round up matters with a touch of their own material segued into Black To Comm's beautiful 'Providence'.

Definitely something to treasure, this is far from throwaway - astute and considered, you can check it out below.

Tracklisting:

Jean-Luc Ponty - Mystical Adventures Part 1

Skee Mask - Flyby VFR

Shed - Shot Selection (One)

Nina Kraviz - Petr

Maurice Jaar - Futility Of An Inside Job (Witness Soundtrack)

Laaraji - All Prevating

Bewilderbeast - Severed

Selling - Dicker’s Dream

Thelonious Monk - (I Don’t Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance

Beacon - Fields

Johann Johannsson - Death and Ashes (Mandy Soundtrack)

Barker - Look How Hard I’ve Tried

Beacon - The War You’re After (Virtue and Vice Piano Sessions + Album Version)

Black To Comm - Providence

- - -

'Gravity Pairs' is out now.

