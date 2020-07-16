Clash DJ Mix - Baths

Baths is continually creative.

A producer who is forever sketching out new ideas, the roots of his new project stretch back over a decade.

Out now, 'Pop Music / False B​-​Sides II' was brought into sharp focus over the past 12 months, with Baths splicing together past ideas and current emotions.

An album that feels enriched by experience, the new project slices apart pop tropes to revel in the experimental DNA that lies underneath.

Baths has constructed a new DJ mix for Clash, revelling in what he terms "chaotic energy..."

He comments: "This is a mix of a bunch of hectic favorites that get more chaotic as it goes."

Dive in below.

Tracklist:

default genders - sophie (emphasis mine) [ft beth sawlts]

NHK- Dignity Smerz - half life

Peter Van Housen - Breals

PTU - Sirocco

Janet Jackson - Empty

Tengger - Ajari

Booker Stardrum - Drim Dram

GODFLESH - No Body

Colin Self - Stay With the Trouble (For Donna)

Gobby - YARD

FET.NAT - Des Fois II

Amnesia Scanner - AS

Too Wrong Fire-Toolz - Screamography

Lorenzo Senni - XAllegroX

Autechre - spl47

ZymOsiZ - Signal In

Donato Wharton - Is that why yr still on earth

