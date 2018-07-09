Clash DJ Mix - Attaque

Attaque is always searching for something new.

The producer - Dominic Gentry - meanders round the left field edges of British electronic music, eventually settling down in 2014 just long enough to build his own studio.

Refusing to let the grass grow under his feet he took off yet again, travelling around South East Asia in an attempt to uncover something new within himself.

New album 'Projection' documents this process, a timespan when Attaque looked once more at his music, picking apart previous certainties.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Brothers Vibe - All I Want

Elliot Adamson - Pleased To Meet You

Daniel Sanchez - Thang

Spencer K Piem - Low Rider Detlef’s ‘Drags Me’ Remix

Angelo Ferreria Shatter Mix

Lord Leopard - The Bumps

Plump Djs - Fired Up Denney

Derrick Carter - Mr Big Hat

Joeski - Life Changes Khainz Remix

Detlev Green Velvet - Issues

Honey Dijon Deeteron Extended remix

Evil Nine remix Adam Port - Tonight"

- - -

