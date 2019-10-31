Clash DJ Mix - Artwork

Artwork is one of the most recognisable figures in UK club culture.

Quietly influential in the evolution of dubstep, he later scored bona fide hit singles as one-third of all-star bass team up Magnetic Man.

His own DJ sets, meanwhile, span the full reaches of club flavours, with a perennial fixation of up-front house, disco, and boogie.

Indeed, it's these strands that drive his new mix for Clash, an electrifying hour-long run through his current favourites.

From laid back yacht pop jammers through to proto-electro burners, this is a crisp selection; sheer fire, it's the perfect way to spend these long Autumn nights.

Tune in now.

- - -

Catch Artwork at Southampton's Switch on October 31st - final tickets.

