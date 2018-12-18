Clash DJ Mix - Anatole

If it seems like there's a lot of space in Anatole's music, then perhaps that has its roots in his upbringing.

Coming of age close to the Blue Mountains, just outside of Sydney, the producer was able to disappear into the Bush, wandering for miles at a time.

He recalls: “I used to go bushwalking all the time as a child and is something I'm trying to get back into. Thathad a massive effect on me growing up and is something that I draw a lot of influence from for my music.”

New album 'Emulsion' has a little of this atmosphere within it, a beautiful, widescreen piece of electronics.

Dappled in almost classical textures, Anatole is able to match the digital with the organic, continually striking a fine balance.

Out on February 22nd, the producer dug into his record bag for a special Clash DJ Mix, detailing some of the inspirations and fascinations that led to his new album.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

DJ Logic - Precision

Pascal Schumacher, Maxime Delpierre - Drips (Stimming Remix)

Planète - Snow Sketch

POISON - Mess Tool

Cliques - Dotted Cassius

Select - Bloody Hustle

Alex Coulton - Hand to Hand Combat

Cassius Select - Cartoon

T. Morimoto - Take A Walk

DJ Plead - Get In Circle

TSVI - Hossam

JV & Palf - Don’t Stop

Commodo - Daytona

Jon Hopkins - Vessel (Four Tet Remix)

- - -

Anatole's new album 'Emulsion' will be released on February 22nd.

Photo Credit: Jeff Andersen Jnr

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.