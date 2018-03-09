Clash DJ Mix - Alisha

Fast-rising tech-house producer Alisha has already released on Green Velvet's label, supported massive names in the scene like Hot Since 82 and Nic Fanciulli and this Saturday she’s heading to Loughborough to make her Forbidden Forest festival debut.

Before that, Clash catches up with the Peterborough-based DJ to chat about a whirlwind few months, writing with the dancefloor in mind, what she’s got coming up and how social media has sky- rocketed her career.

Where are you at the moment and what are you up to?

Right now I'm currently in my hometown of Peterborough getting sorted for a busy weekend of gigs alongside Mason Maynard and Hot Since 82.

How did you get into music and who are your musical influences?

Around four years ago really when I first started going to clubs and seeing the way the DJ controlled the dance floor, I aspired to be a DJ for a long time until waking up and buying a £50 controller and got started! Music has always been a big love within my family, growing up with old school garage music has played a big factor! In terms of influential people within the industry it was seeing artists like Sam Divine, Toucan, Ellie Cocks at the time that made me really want to build on the passion I had!

What’s your mixing style like and how would you describe your own productions, like your new EP ‘Booty Call’?

My mixing style can be explained as energetic and groovy! And most of my own productions match my energetic sets as I always write for the dance floor. My new EP booty call I wrote a good year ago and they're two different tracks, Booty Call has a stripped back groove feel to it as the vocal too the lead with this one. Whereas the second track 'Moan' has more of pace to it.

Coming from a relatively small city like Peterborough, how have you got your music out there?

The power of social media! To start with I used to upload mixes up on Soundcloud as well as adding loads of people on Facebook that I saw were promoters / fellow DJ's! It all stemmed from social media presence I believe. Videos, mixes, photos etc! I'm really lucky and also very grateful that I get to play all over the UK being from a small city.

What do you think of the local scene there, especially as you’re a regular at Mixology?

The local scene has one and only successful dance music night which of course is Mixology! I was lucky enough to get my foot in the door a couple years ago and now they can't get rid of me ha! They really gave me a platform to showcase my sound to the people of Peterborough and I got the chance to show what I'm really about. They've had the biggest names in dance music headline once a month and the party and vibe is incredible! Real pleasure to play for them often.

The last few months have been quite a whirlwind for you, supporting Skream, Richy Ahmed and Heidi, for example – what have been the highlights?

It has! I've met and supported some amazing artists! Strawberries & Creem festival and Solid Grooves at Studio 338 have been massive highlights for me this year. Signing music to Relief has to be the main highlight for me though, a label I dreamt to have been on but didn't expect it so early! So just overall support from him this year has been great!

What was it like going back to back with someone as big as Green Velvet?

I was really overwhelmed and nervous at first, but we ended up playing for a good two hours! We had a good laugh and played music right until the early hours. I learned a lot in that set about myself as an artist which ill be always grateful for!

Tell us about this mix for Clash – how do you want people to feel when they listen to it?

I really want people to kind of feel my energy, personality and groove through the mix from my track selection. A little insight to how my sets go down.

You’ve recently been signed to Kaluki – how did that come about?

Woo! At the start of the year my manager now David Bourne from WRG management got in contact with me after watching me for a while and myself sending him my music and updates all the time! David took me on board to work alongside me to guide me in the right direction! It then stemmed to being merged with Kaluki and now I join huge roster of artists!

Any DJs or producers you’re excited about at the moment and why?

Truth Be Told - Their productions are so, so consistent. The music they're making at the minute is mind blowing! Late Replies - A duo from London, again their productions are some of my favourites! Making serious noise at the minute 2019 is gonna be great for them! Pat Wilson - Big one for me, such a unique sound and style that I've never came across before! Pat is a part of the Solid Grooves and fabric team! Name to watch out for!

What have you got coming up music-wise?

Release wise, EP on Hippies in a couple weeks! A few remixes out on different labels, Criminal Hype / Daylight Robbery, New Violence Records! another original out in October too and just really focussing on building my original collection up ready for 2019.

You’re playing Forbidden Forest next weekend on the Kaluki stage – how are you feeling about that? What can people expect from your set? Why should they come and see you? Have you ever been to the festival before?

Very, very excited! I've never been to the festival before so I know its a new location so should be fun to spend the day there and meet everyone! I'm on warm up duties so expect some groovers to set the stage off nicely! Really looking forward to it.

- - -

Forbidden Forest takes place on September 8th.

Words: Ben Jolley

