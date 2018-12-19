Clash DJ Mix - Algorythm

Enigmatic Berlin producer Algorythm has more than two decades of experience behind the decks, but he's still continually finding new avenues to explore.

Helping to spearhead the new Planet X Recordings imprint, the label aims to provide a platform for new digital voices emanating from club culture across the world.

New EP 'Hunter' is out now, and it provides a good access point to Algorythm's myriad of analogue obsessions.

A devotee of hardware, his work hinges on that close relationship with old synthesisers and drum machines, a continual manipulation of sound.

This new DJ Mix put together for Clash showcases a few inspirations as well as fellow travellers, with Algorythm adding some of his own material into the bargain.

Opening with languid layers of sound the beat then kicks in as the mix evolves into a flurry of tech-led kickers.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Reptant - Ectoplastic

2. No Moon - Bathtub Dub

3. Violet - New Visions

4. Detach - Elevate The Sequence

5. Phare - Most Honourable Con

6. Tarjei Nygard - Forus Echo

7. Mathis Ruffing - Gengar

8. Algorythm - Ich glaub ich Spinne

9. Leonardo - Quetzal

10. Overmono - Daisy Chain

11. Sandrobianchi - always, almost, already

12. Tred - To Night (Jensen Interceptor Remix)

13. VONDA7 - Graceful Movements (Chambray Remix)

14. 534147 - Time Out

15. Shedbug - Unwavering

16. Algorythm - Hunter

17. AQXDM - Aegis

18. The Carry Nation - Still on the Line (Sweat Equity DJz Remix)

- - -

Order the 'Hunter' EP HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.