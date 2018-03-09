Clash DJ Mix - Alexis Taylor

Alexis Taylor likes to keep us on our toes.

As frontman with Hot Chip his keening, plaintive vocals have smothered themselves on some of most hopelessly affecting electronic pop to emerge from these isles, minute jewels that connect club culture to the charts.

His solo career, though, tends to tread in the left field, oblique experiments that allow Alexis to focus on other aspects of his musical identity.

New solo album 'Beautiful Thing' is out now, and it flips that dynamic on its head, offering some superb pop moments alongside his experimental sensibilities.

Set to support Baxter Dury this month on a flurry of live shows, Alexis has pieced together this special mix detailing a few of his current obsessions and influences.

It's heady fare, moving from club crunchers through to oblique electronics, all bound by Alexis Taylor's innate creative touch.

Tune in now.

Catch Alexis Taylor at the following shows:

November

6 Sheffield Plug w/ Baxter Dury

7 Glasgow SWG3 TV w/ Baxter Dury

8 Manchester O2 Ritz w/ Baxter Dury

9 Bristol SWX w/ Baxter Dury

10 London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire w/ Baxter Dury

