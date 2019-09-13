Clash DJ Mix - 808 State's Graham Massey

808 State are a pivotal name in the evolution of UK club culture, a partnership who forged a unique identity in the white heat of Acid House.

Recently embarking on a fresh chapter, the duo - Graham Massey, Martin Price - utilised the former home of Granada television as their new hub.

Working relentlessly on new material, 808 State have succeeded in building their first new album for 17 years.

“We’re trying to make a future for other people to immerse themselves in” says Graham of the new material. “It feels a bit like an imaginary landscape. That’s always been a big part of 808 State, when you go back through the music: these kind of landscapes of futurism.”

New album 'Transmission Suite' will be released on October 11th, and it's trailed by a brand new DJ Mix from 808 State's own Graham Massey.

Billed as a primer for the new record, it includes brand new material, unreleased work, and some key touchstones from the adventurous production team.

He comments:

Includes lots of scrap from the bulging hard drives at 808 Towers. New favourites from recent DJ sets. It is a chopped up mind salad of wonky goodness.

It’s just the PscychoecstaticTranceinducingGrooveRidingTechnofunkalogical sound of 808 State.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Massonix - 'Sine Monk Splatch Drums'

Funking Evil - 'Ignorant'

808 State - 'RZ /Ursula' (Unreleased track from '88)

Farley Jackmaster Funk - 'The Acid Life'

Yes - 'Owner Of A Lonely Heart' (808 State Remix)

Tom Dissavelt - 'Anchor Chains'

Tony Williams Lifetime - 'Right On'

Dizz1 - 'Clocks'

Emil Richards - 'Journey To Bliss'

Moonlute - 'Clicker'

Herbie Hancock - 'Nobu'

Massonix - 'Resin Beat'

Joe - 'Clap Trap'

The Bug - 'Skeng'

Massonix - 'Zebra Drum'

Kuhn - 'Slime Beach'

Zombie - 'Things Fall Apart'

808 State - 'Cubik' (25 Year Anniversary Mix)

Chorlton C of E Primary School Band - 'Cubik'

James White & The Blacks - 'White Savages'

Massonix - 'Babel Metronome Dance'

Gong - 'Blues For Findlay'

Massonix - 'Big Ben'

Massonix - 'Matelelite'

John Baker - 'Man Alive'

Barry Grey - 'Lunarville 7'

Paddy Steer - 'The Blob'

7EF DJs - 'Frequency 7'

808 State - '13 13'

Massonix - 'TR08 Off Clap'

Beach Surgeon - 'Cypress Tavern'

Joe - 'Punters Step Out'

Blawan - 'What You Do With What You Have'

Randomer - 'Stalker'

Massonix - Joderel Bank 2600'

Massonix - 'Cathedralis'

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.