Chromeo's Hallowe'en Playlist Is An Absolute Blast

Canadian duo Chromeo can't fail to bring the funk.

The Montreal production pairing are a blast in the live arena, while their studio albums distil their jackin' electronics down to a fine essence.

Hitting London this week for an epic performance at Printworks, thousands of fans will descend on the South London venue for an electrifying experience.

Ahead of this, Chromeo have pieced together a brand new Hallowe'en playlist for your delectation - it's an absolute blast...

Ghostbusters

"The quintessential scary funk track by one of our unsung guitar heroes. He plagiarized Huey Lewis but that's another story."

Dr. Funkenstein

"Parliament have been wearing costumes since day one, everyday is Halloween with those funk gods."

Somebody's Watching Me

"Paranoia never sounded so danceable."

Stretchin' Out

"Have you ever seen Bootsy NOT in costume? Us neither."

Blacula

"A Blaxploitation classic!"

Everyday Is Halloween

"Ministry gets funky too. Listen to that bassline... they're a synth band!"

Thriller

"Obviously."

I'm Your Boogie Man

"Let's take a second to ponder on the polysemy of boogie man in this title. It's actually brilliant."

Monster

"Who needs scary movies when you have this sleazy Stax masterpiece?"

Creature Feature

"Listen closely to the talkbox in there!"

Rigor Mortis

"If you happen to be dead, the groove in this one will bring you back to life."

Scary Monsters

"Obviously, part 2."

Must've Been

"This song deals with the aftermath of eating that weird Halloween candy from that creepy old lady your parents warned you about."

Don't Sleep

"How can you sleep after watching scary movies all night AND eating all that sugar anyway?"

One Track Mind

"When we were trick or treating our one track mind was on getting the largest Twix possible and the least amount of peanuts."

Catch Chromeo at London venue Printworks on November 2nd.

