"Celebrating The Artistry" DJ Target On His New TV Show

DJ Target is 20 years in the music game and still has the same levels of motivation. From being part of the grime crew Roll Deep to being a staple on BBC radio, Target has been part of the culture and helped showcase new talent.

Now, Target has curated a primetime show on the BBC called Tonight With Target. The show looks at some of the biggest black talents in the UK today. The first show had JME performing in a museum, with the likes of Little Simz and Ghetts also performing.

Clash got the chance to speak with him about the new show.

- - -

- - -

Congrats on the show firstly, it’s such a good watch, did you find it just as fun to host and curate?

I do really enjoy the curation side of the TV show. Even the same for my radio show and I loved helping curate 1xtra live too. The hosting side is like the back-end fun. But it’s creative thinking about how the show is going to look, which artist will be performing and on what stages.

It’s great how there are different venues for each artist’s performance on the show.

It’s a live music show primarily. We didn’t want it to be the same stage and setup. Where we have different stages and sounds it’s important to also show this from a visual point of view too. We have three different performance areas and we wanted to make sure that they looked different each week to tailor towards each of the artists and feel for the shows. This way each performance feels bespoke.

You've obviously worked on The Rap Game too - but how have you found the transition from Radio to TV?

With Rap Game it feels like less of a hosting show, but with this it’s talking into camera, which I haven’t done much of previously. It’s definitely on a different scale because I am the host on this show. I tried to not even overthink it. I didn’t want to give myself anything to doubt myself. I just threw myself at it basically. I felt confident that I would be able to do it, and after we shot the pilot I found it a lot easier than originally I thought. It’s just been so fun doing it all, it felt like we were having a celebration of the culture.

- - -

- - -

A lot of the show puts the spotlight on emerging artists from around the UK - you’ve been working in music for a long while, is there anything you notice different about this next generation of artists?

I think it’s the level of creativity that these artists show. The levels are just so much higher in general. From production, branding and imagery - everythings done on this supreme level. For the next generation they’re always learning from the generation before them. You’ve now got these super saiyan artists who can see what works and doesn’t. Music is just so open at the moment, through fusing different sounds. Everyday I’m waking up wondering what crazy great music I’m going to find in my inbox. It almost feels like it’s hard to keep up because there is so much going on.

You've got the likes of Jme performing in museums and Millionz performing in a castle, what was the idea behind this?

To keep things interesting, we wanted to bring the music into some places that maybe wouldn't expect to see or hear it. We’ve got Tiwa Savage on Lekki Lkoyi bridge in Lagos, Nigeria. It’s just different iconic places that spin it differently, almost like music videos. I’ve got to big up JME, he had so many ideas for his performance. We actually shot it originally for the pilot, but we have to definitely use this for the main series.

You mention that in the first episode “It’s my name on the tin, but it’s something for all of us.” - what did you mean by that?

That just came off the top of my head. It’s got my name on the show, but it’s not about me. I know it sounds silly saying that and it’s my face on it. But this show is here to celebrate the culture and music that’s doing so well. We thought that there’s nothing on TV that’s showing that specifically and did it in a way where it matches what else is going on. Like we have Stormzy headlining Glastonbury, we’ve got people making movies and books that are selling out. Endless accolades.

The TV show can’t be some cheap made project that is shown at like 2am on a weekday. We felt the show had to match the rest of the culture. It is about pushing and showcasing, celebrating the artistry. It’s mainly here in the UK, would love to have it more international if it wasn’t for Covid. The fact that we’re in a position where a show is even a possibility, for me, has taken a lot of people's hard work over the years. So it’s for all those people. It’s another thing we can look at that’s a celebration of what’s going on.

- - -

- - -

Tonight With Target is streaming on BBC Three now.

Words: Joe Hale // @Joesquestions

- - -