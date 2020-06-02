Cadet: Looking Back On An Underrated Legend

It’s been a year since Cadet (Blaine Johnson), an incredibly talented artist - or as he was known, ‘The Underrated Legend’ - passed away in a tragic road accident.

Though it still feels wrong that such a good-hearted individual went so early, it’s also possible to celebrate his life and learn from him. Cadet’s rise began in 2006 with the Gipset crew, a group of aspiring lyricists from Gipsy Hill. The South London collective - which included his cousin Krept – generated buzz in their area but the group soon split to focus on their solo careers. Krept rapidly rose to the limelight along with Konan, and other contemparies found levels of success, but for a moment it seemed like Cadet’s time wouldn’t come.

Then, a few pivotal milestones changed everything. In sprint 2015 Cadet joined Krept on stage at Wireless Festival, proving himself as a talent to be reckoned with.

Next up was his groundbreaking ‘Slut’ freestyle, in which he spoke of his past with women, exposing insecurities and the underlying reasons behind certain behaviour. Speaking from a scene in which male promiscuity is bragged about, but complex and intimate feelings are swept under the carpet, this was a standout freestyle.

Even the title ‘Slut’ is the opposite of the what’s culturally accepted for men. Turning the loaded term “slut” inwards on himself added extra weight and the painfully honest words allowed other people to connect with the rapper on a new level. “I just want the girl I bring home to be the only one that I do / Just because you might call me a slut, don't mean there ain't shit I ain't been through,” he raps candidly, revealing himself as an artist seeking solace with a partner and facing up to his personal flaws. It was a fresh outlook and an openness cutting through an often braggadocious music scene.

This unique honesty became a staple of Cadet’s material, something that fans wanted to hear more from the artist and helping them connect to him on a deeper level. Repeatedly, he was tackling tough topics other artists wouldn’t take on. In doing, he gave listeners license to look inwards themselves, digging deep and establishing an intimate investment in his music. Blaine said as much in an interview when discussing his work.

“It was therapy for me,” he said of tracks like ‘Stereotype’, where he admits to fitting the labels that can be put on young black men, and speaking of his guilt of a poor relationship with family members, with bars like: “I’m slacking as a son and I know this / I ain’t doing half of the shit I’m supposed to”. Being able to own the mistakes you've made in the past and be comfortable in your own skin is something we could all do with embracing, and it’s a message Cadet articulated with fine precision.

An artist's storytelling ability can sometimes be overlooked, but it's a quality that keeps the listener engaged from start to finish. Cadet had this power in bucketloads. Take the ability to keep listeners engaged throughout the seven-minute ‘Closure’ is a prime example.

The emotional freestyle talks of jealousy and anger to heartbreak, peeling back the layers to give a glimpse into his love life since his previous freestyle: “See, word I was still in love when I wrote "Slut" / Just words, them scars weren't closed up / But since it gave me exposure, it's only right I tell you my closure”. You almost forget it's a song, getting lost within the story itself. It had fans reaching out to him, inspired by him, starting to identify the holes in their own relationships.

Cadet was wise and compassionate enough to mend his bridges, including with cousin Krept – a relationship that had been made somewhat rocky when careers diverged. To lay down all of his insecurities in their relationship was a brave move. "I’m happy that you’re doing your ting. But it’s a reminder of all the shit I don’t do,” Cadet said in his track ‘Letter to Krept’, exposing his inner thoughts and putting aside the male ego; often a sensitive space when it comes to jealousy. Their relationship built up strong again after the ‘Letter’ series, proving that life is too short to hold grudges.

Whilst Blaine was able to open up and show his fans his deeper self, the rapper was also able to see the lighter side of life. His outgoing personality often shone through in interviews. He was famous for his creative freestyles, always jumping onto the newest rap innovations for his own take, whether it was the Christmas Day family freestyle with Krept, his Instagram car freestyles or the ‘Uber Everywhere’ videos. Watching his freestyles is sometimes as powerful as listening to them, the fun he had making them shining through.

The playful side transferred onto his biggest track 'Advice' with singer Deno. The light-hearted song sees the pair going back-to-back, talking on guidance with women: “I aint tryna be like you / Why not bro? / I heard your Closure tune”. Apparently, the song came together in the space of an hour, perfectly embodying that freestyle feel, and Cadet took the young singer under his wing to continue collaborating – a generous spirit.

In an interview Cadet once said: “I want my fanbase to just be people who like truth.” His concern for the quality rather than quantity of his listeners is telling of his character, which transferred effortlessly into his music. He produced tracks that gave life lessons for others to learn from as much as his peers in rap could learn from too, never relying on drugs or gangs as a crutch for his music.

Cadet left the stage at Wireless in 2015 with a fire in his belly - and two years later he left the same stage as a solo performer. The rapper was desperately needed on the scene but had only started getting the recognition he truly deserved towards at the very end of his tragically cut-short life. We should all take something from, and learn from, Cadet.

It’s a sad fact that there will never be another quite like him, but we should count ourselves lucky he was ever here at all.

Words: Joe Hale

