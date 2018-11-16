Busy P Picks The Very Best Of Ed Banger

The past two decades have seen French electronic music conquer the globe.

Daft Punk may have led the charge, but countless new artists, producers, and labels have helped translate Gallic club culture into an international language.

Ed Banger has been at the forefront longer than most. Toasting its 15th anniversary this year, the Parisian powerhouse is set to celebrate this milestone with a flurry of activity.

New album '15 ans' re-casts some of their finest moments in an orchestral setting, a remarkable feat of sonic ambition from a truly stellar catalogue.

Clash caught up with Ed Banger mainstay Busy P to focus on a few vital cuts from the label...

- - -

DJ Mehdi - 'Signatune' (Thomas Bangalter edit)



Mehdi was so proud to have Thomas putting his hands on his music. This track has something very special as you can imagine.

SebastiAn ft. M.I.A. - 'C.T.F.O.'



SebastiAn is one the best producer in the game. We are so lucky to have him in our team. His new album is due for early 2019...

Justice - 'Audio, Video, Disco'



Taken from Justice’s second album. We all got this tattooed on each other’s arm. It’s Justice’s motto, they make music for ours eyes.

Mr Oizo - 'Positif'



This is what we call a classic. It was released 10 years ago but still sounds fresh. One of the strongest club banger from the label.

MYD - 'The Sun'



Myd joined Ed Banger a year ago and is already one of the favourite’s. People love his world and his music. His album due in 2019 will be massive!

Mr Flash - 'Radar Rider'



I had to choose this one as this is the first ever release on Ed Banger. Influenced by DJ Shadow, this track has something magic. While everybody was releasing filtered disco I choose to go back to instrumental hip-hop.

Breakbot - '2good4me'



I love when our artists are going down tempo. Breakbot and Irfane are part of the family for years now, you’ll always find them together in a club somewhere on the planet.

- - -

'15 ans' is out now.

For tickets to the latest Busy P shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.