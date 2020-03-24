"Broken Relationships Between Broken People" The Return Of I Break Horses

I Break Horses draw us back into their kaleidoscopic world of ethereal, electronic shoegaze on latest LP, â€˜Warningsâ€™. Pushing an agenda of instrumentals, singer and creative lynchpin Maria LindÃ©n is intent upon creating her own cinematic worlds as a visual accompaniment to her favourite films.

Prone to bouts of joy and despair as any great score would, â€˜Warningsâ€™ promises to reach a new height in the trajectory of I Break Horsesâ€™ career after 2011 debut album â€˜Heartsâ€™.

The devil is in the detail, after all, and LindÃ©n is inviting us to take a closer look.

- - -

- - -

How do you think your third albums fits into your evolution as an artist? How does â€˜Warningsâ€™ differ from anything youâ€™ve done before?

I never look back. As simple and as hard as that.

Is there an overarching concept behind this album?

Both yes and no. Of course, the thought of an overarching concept when making an album always exists on some level. But at the same time, I more or less actively choose not to focus on a specific concept when I create.

I need to be in the middle of the chaos, and I think a specific concept can be devastating for my creativity; a kind of potency that wonâ€™t last long if I need to think about whether what Iâ€™m writing for the moment will sit well with the rest of the songs.

How do you hope â€˜Warningsâ€™ will be received?

I hope the album will find its way to people that might fall in love with it, and hopefully it will mean something to them and stay with them for a long time. I would like the listener to forget time and space when they listen to my music. But I donâ€™t know, are people even that passionately unrestrained these days!?

You made this album making soundtrack sketches to your favourite films. What were these films, and what moods and sounds did each film inspire from you? Are there any tracks on the final album that still resemble how they started?

The theme in common for the films seemed to be broken relationships between broken people.

I remember watching Bad Timing by Nicholas Roeg a lot for example. Iâ€™m sure that had an impact on how the album turned out, both musically and lyrically. Though I think once I had my sketches the films became a bit secondary to my musical creations. I believe the songs themselves dictated the final recording process more than anything.Â

How does this record relate to its title, â€˜Warningsâ€™?

I think of each song on the album as a subtle warning signal of something not being quite right. The title also relates to the current world situation in general. I also think an album title can be the bearer of a collective concept that doesnâ€™t necessarily need to be crystal clear but can still make sense.

When you lost the entire album on a crashed hard drive, what made you persevere to start again rather than abandoning it?

If I have come so far that the overall musical foundation holds for my more volatile experimental steps, then there is no longer a sensible return. At that point, a crashed hard drive becomes just one of all these minor obstacles.

What drew you to reach out to the producer Chris Coady and invite him to work with you on this album?

I read an interview with him where he said that he loves the sound of something slowed down by half, but sometimes 500 %, that you can get really interesting shapes and textures from that. I felt the same, so it was as simple as that really! Chrisâ€™ mixing really levelled up my bedroom recordings. He had this wonderful and immediate understanding of what I was after sound-wise from the start.

Youâ€™ve created tracks that on this album run way beyond the five-minute mark. In a time of dwindling attention spans, why did you decide this was right for â€˜Warningsâ€™?

I think the impatience of these times must be countered by every conceivable means.

What is even the "five-minute mark", and why does it necessarily mean something bad? In my world, it is rather a good sign if a song lasts for over ten minutes. Why should one adhere to a notion that ordinary listeners are impatient by nature? If the music is good enough, you never want it to end.

- - -

- - -

'Warnings' is out now on Bella Union.

Words: Sophie Walker

Photography: Fredrik Balck

