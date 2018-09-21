Breakage Picks Out Some Jungle Classics

Seasons come and seasons go, but drum 'n' bass endures all obstacles sent against.

Now a global sound protected by legions of sub-low warriors, it's grown from its London roots while still remaining entirely reverent to its history.

Hospitality In The Park is an annual survey of all things jungle and DNB, with thousands of fans thronging to North London's Finsbury Park.

Taking place on September 22nd, the bill ranges from iconic names such as Goldie through to the new generation of drum 'n' bass heads.

Breakage is set to play the We Love Jungle stage, rifling through his collection for a very special performance themed around jungle classics.

So, with that in mind we asked Breakage to name a few formative jungle cuts...

- - -

Goldie - 'Inner City Life'



This was one of the first post hardcore jungle tune I ever heard, I was around 10 at the time and saw the video on a music channel called The Box at my sisters house. I had never heard anything quite like it before and still haven’t. Masterpiece.

Shy FX - 'Original Nuttah'



Another track that dominated my life at the same time as Inner City Life, although much different. This is still a masterclass on how to make a beast; every different part of the vocal could probably hold its own as a sick hook individually, the bass line is just as catchy and the drums are busy, but not overdone. Stone cold classic.

Photek - 'UFO'



Photek is probably my favourite dance music producer of all time; his focus & attention to detail is second to none, and this really highlights just that. Not a single sound out of place. It was a tough one between this and 'Ni Ten Ichi Ryu', but 'UFO' just grabs it… just.

Tom & Jerry - 'Maximum Style'



Just flawless, no other explanation needed.

Dillinja - 'Jah Know Ya Big'



This track has it all. It’s aggressive, funky, dubwise, and groove. This is only a track that Dillinjah could make, and he makes it sound easy, when it’s anything but. This track is just a masterclass in effortlessness.

- - -

Photo Credit: @chelonewolf

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.