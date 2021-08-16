BOJ Picks Out Alté Names To Watch

Nigerian star BOJ is one of the country's most vital creative figures.

A stellar collaborator, he's linked with some of the best names on the ground in Lagos, working with some fellow Alté greats, before turning his sights on international borders.

Making a guest appearance on Dave's exceptional new album, BOJ is set to play London's Waiting Room venue on September 8th.

An all-too-rare UK show from the all-rounder, it's a tiny venue, a space to absorb BOJ in all his creative wonder.

Ahead of this, BOJ picked out a few Alté names to watch this summer.

- - -

- - -

Zamir

I’ll start with Zamir, I think he is a great artist. I like his different type of style, he makes music in a different type of way from everybody else. He’s really found a way to create a type of sound that no one else has.

Amaarae

I love her voice, I think she has a very distinct and unique voice and obviously she has a very cool effortless swag about her. Her style is amazing!

Odunsi

He’s probably one of the best producers out of Africa, as well as being a great artist who’s always bending genres. He’s always mixing and experimenting. Odunsi can mix old school Nigerian hits with a trap beat or something and I find it really cool that he’s able to do that. His production is out of this world.

Somadina

I really like Somadina right now. I had the opportunity to be with her in the studio and she blew my mind away! She’s got a very interesting sound as well.

Show Dem Camp

Definitely Show Dem Camp, I know most people see them as a rap duo but I really think they are the ones who really started trying to change the normal sound that we know here in Nigeria. They rap but they feature and work with a lot of talented artistes and producers and I really do look up to them.

- - -

Catch BOJ at the Waiting Room, London on September 8th.