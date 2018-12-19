Billy Lockett On His Songwriting Influences

Billy Lockett knows how to graft.

A stellar songwriter, his potent live shows have pushed this young artist to colossal levels, including support slots with 70s giants ELO and BRIT Critics Choice nominee Lewis Capaldi.

New single 'Covered In Chaos' ends a remarkable year, with Billy Lockett looking at the way people can hit the self-destruct button when things get too much.

Billy explains: “This song is about turning on the self-destruct button after something negative and unexpected happens in your life. It’s about how we can all so easily slip into creating chaos in our lives as a way of dealing with loss.”

Closing 2018 in style, Billy Lockett told Clash about a few of his songwriting influences...

Live Wire - 'Oh Wonder'



This song really inspired the down tempo side of my music. I don't think I listened to anything but this album for about three months when it came out. Just such simple but genius songwriting.

Bon Iver - 'Holocene'



I think everything this guy brings out isn't just incredible but always breaks the boundries of music to me. I honestly have no idea how he writes his songs and I think that’s why I love it cuz I can't understand it.

Tom Odell - 'Can't Pretend'



Even though this song is actually pretty old I still listen to the album religiously. I love how dark and twisted this tune is.

Ludovico Einaudi - 'Twice'



This guy is a huge inspiration to me. His melodies are so simple in this song but it just hits such a nerve. He's the total reason I play piano and I've really tried to learn from his style of playing.

Bruno Major - 'Just The Same'



This guy's songwriting is flawless especially in this song. I love the production and how dry his vocal is in it. I also really love the story behind his whole project and am very proud to call him a friend.

