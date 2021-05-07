BERWYN Breaks Down New Project 'TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT'

Good things take time, but great things happen all at once, as twenty-four year old Trinidad-by-way-of-East London artist BERWYN will know all too well. Bursting on to mainstream attention in 2020 upon the release of his debut mixtape ‘DEMO TAPE/VEGA’ , the polymath has returned with another glimpse into his met critical and cultural acclaim and led to a potent performance on Jools Holland’s ...Later universe.

The BERWYN we hear in his latest offering ‘TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT’ is almost a lifetime away from the dark and desperate man whose raw vulnerability arounds homelessness, having a parent in prison and losing friends to knife crime was framed by his religious influences and upbringing. He retains the stark, confessional tone that makes listeners feel as though they’re illicitly reading a diary entry, but this time, he’s reflective rather than reactive.

“I feel like on 'VEGA', I had so much to say that I wasn’t able to go in depth - I just had to get it out of my system," BERWYN tells Clash over Zoom.

'FOMALHAUT' is named after one of the brightest stars in the sky, also nicknamed the ‘the solitary star’ due to the fact that other bright stars can't shine with it - it demands centre stage. This tape is a product of solitude in many ways, both physically - being isolated during the pandemic whilst writing alone at his kitchen table, as well as emotionally - propelled to success and all it brings in a way that nobody could really understand.

On the 11-track offering, which includes production from childhood friends as well as frequent collaborators, BERWYN revisits but more importantly, reflects.

Now in a different place both physically and emotionally, in 'FOMALHAUT' he’s able to revisit the issues he spoke about in VEGA, such as his uncertain immigration status growing up (‘I’d Rather Die Than Be Deported’), the deep betrayal of close friends (‘Wrong Ones’), but also able to explore new issues that face his new lie, such as the pitfalls of fame and fortune (‘Money Comes, Money Goes’).

Here, BERWYN takes us through 'FOMALHAUT'...

Wrong Ones

The lyrics of the song are pretty self-explanatory, (“why do we love the wrong ones and trust the wrong ones?”) it’s about betrayal. One of my best mates tried to sleep with my then girlfriend so I made a song about it. More importantly, I chose it as an opener as it sets the tone for the rest of the tape, in terms of what listeners can expect. There’s stories of romance, betrayal, anger and love and everything in between. Also shout out my boy Alfie for working on the production on this one with me!

I’d Rather Die Than Be Deported

This was written off the back of another song I was writing with James Bay, which I still haven’t finished! I knew that my immigration status wasn’t something I really spoke about in VEGA, or any of my music, and I guess the song itself is a response to being asked how I feel about it so much in interviews and stuff. It started off as a freestyle which is why the title is the way it is, I went full Lil Baby! It’s not that I would literally die than be deported, but I feel as though I’ve had to be reborn and maybe a version of me had to die, to be the person I am today.

Rubber Bands

Another song written in a corner of solitude, about what happens when you were in a pair and now …you’re not. It’s like an ode to the process of getting over that and how you cope.

This was produced by Fred again, I feel like you can tell as it’s slightly distinct in terms of production and pace. We made this when we were sending some music over to Drake, and were conscious of creating something that was different and that he wouldn’t have heard or already made himself. We actually envisioned his voice over it, hence elements like the groove, the knock, the RnB chords and stuff, but it ended up with me.

100,000,000

I wrote the chorus for this on my guitar when I was sleeping in my car. It was another one of those song that couldn’t be explored on VEGA, it picks apart at VEGA moments a bit more in a sense, that time of my life and the issues I spoke about in that tape were so turbulent and after some time, I’ve now healed enough to talk about it more in-depth.

Snakes On My Nokia

The last song to go on the tape, I only made for weeks ago, it feels like a distant memory. I’m tapping into the story-telling side of my artistry more, in that present-day BERWYN is able to look back at BERWYN of the past as well as touching on the themes of solitude, romance and betrayal like the rest of the tape.

To Be Loved

I wrote this right after VEGA with Jorja Smith in mind to duet, long before it was fathomable for us to ever be in the same room let alone make a song together. I just envisioned her voice on it and there’s no real reason why it didn't happen, we just wrote loads of other stuff together and never got round to this.

Full Moon Freestyle

A conscious effort to touch on subjects I hadn’t touched on, a diary entry of sorts in the same way that ‘Wrong Ones’ and ‘I’d Rather Die Than Be Deported’ were, again in freestyle form.

When you do well, it’s unfortunately only natural that people will try and take advantage of you or betray you, so this was definitely a contemplative one, where I looked at the good people I’ve had in my life as well as the bad. I started writing this at my kitchen table, looked up and saw it was a full moon hence the title.

Money Comes Money Goes

This song is definitely more rooted in the present than others, with some looks to the past. It’s mostly me acknowledging how my life has changed in some ways, and not at all in others. I touch on my relationship with my loved ones and their lives, and the passage of time.

Teddy’s Joint

Funnily enough, one morning after Ed Sheeran had reached out to let me know he liked ‘Trp Phone, I arrogantly decided to write a song for him - unprovoked. I didn’t care that he might never see it, I was going to write it regardless. He’s one of the best songwriters ever, so I had to challenge myself to do it in a way that he couldn’t because of perspective - not from lack of skill. It’s loosely based on facts, but definitely more of a story rather than my story, you know?

Vinyl

This one’s really about reminiscing on a past ex, it was NYE and I’d just text to catch up and say hi to somebody and this is based on that in some ways. It’s about missing somebody and the times you had, even when you’re happy and with somebody else. It’s a catch up of sorts.

Answers

I wanted to write a closer, something to summarise and get everything I needed out of my system. It’s me speaking to my loved ones as well as my listeners. It’s definitely a celebratory song, something that looks towards the future.

‘TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT’ is out now.

Words: Rahel Aklilu

Photo Credit: Joe Magowan