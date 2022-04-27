Belako's Rise Is Built On Loyalty

The scarlet-lit Café Berlin in Spain’s capital is submerged in the bated breath of an audience suspended in reverie. Swaying fans are soaking in the energised atmosphere of a short but sweet set from their favourite post-punk quartet, Belako. The band is keeping the venue squarely on its toes - lead vocalist Cris following her bandmate, Jose, stage-right to a previously overlooked grand piano. A cerulean spotlight pours onto the pair and ricochets off the piano’s glossy lid for a moment of quiet bliss, their rock-fuelled first half transforming into a stripped-back selection of songs.

The music washes over a venue in awe of Cris' impassioned vocals. Enrapt from a mezzanine, I clutch my almost overflowing tumbler of gin and tonic containing what I’m told is a ‘Spanish measure’. It is 1pm and my first hour in Madrid. This feels right.

- - -

- - -

I’m transported back to two years prior, when live music and Spanish weather felt like but a dream to a locked-down England. Many of us spent the height of the pandemic on our couch, half-heartedly dreaming of a future with IRL human connection. This includes Basque Country natives Belako, who found themselves stopped short of their world tour and facing great uncertainty. But rather than sink into their sofas, Belako put their heads together to conjure up a COVID-safe musical escapade, embarking on what became Europe's first-ever mid-COVID tour.

With health restrictions in mind, the quartet adapted from the familiarity of huge festival stages and sweaty exuberant crowds to tour drive-in movie theatres across Europe. Belako still enchanted audiences with their monumental stage presence, but this time, from a safe distance. Now, alongside a remix album chock-full of familiar faces, their journey is being depicted in a documentary directed by Hernán Zin.

Straight after their impressive live set at the historic Café Berlin, Clash spoke to half of Belako - aforementioned lead singer/keyboardist/rockstar Cris Lizarraga and vocalist/drum wizard Lander Zalakain - about their drive-in tour and recent release.

Backstage, surrounded by grand portraits of other iconic live performers that graced Café Berlin's stage, the band reflect earnestly on the appropriately titled Pandemic Tour. Cris begins by politely dropping a bombshell of a statement: "Until you see us live, we are nothing to you..." This is not to say Belako's latest release 'Plastic Drama' is anything less than spectacular, but that Belako’s personality is best captured in the moment, making their live shows so much more than part and parcel of an album cycle. "The best we can offer is our concert, our performance. Without that, we felt like our identity was completely erased," confesses Cris.

This is a surprising revelation coming from a band so rich in identity. Hailing from the Basque country, Belako’s character is very much situated in their homeland, having named themselves after a Basque suburb, and singing in the Basque language Euskera (alongside English, Spanish and French). Historically, the Basque country found itself and its language oppressed by state and culture, making the preservation of Basque identity all the more significant. Lander leans forward to speak passionately on the Belako’s Basque identity, citing the influence of the incendiary Basque Radical Rock: "the most influence from the Rock Radikal Vasco is the need of talking about controversial things or political issues… there's an attitude thing." This attitude fuels Belako's fire and pride for their home reflected in their post-punk, unabashed spirit.

- - -

- - -

Singing in Basque globally makes performing a political act in itself, as Belako share music in the language of their predecessors, outlasting their oppressors. "It makes us very proud to play songs in Basque in, I don't know, Mexico or Japan or England - it's very special for us", beams Lander. "We really want to be playing in the U.K. Book us!” implores Cris. Belako's 'Pandemic Tour' documentary, then, acts to preserve a portion of Basque history. Although the documentary depicts the trials and tribulations the band faced, it also illustrates the authentic and adorable bond between the band members whilst bringing joy to drive-in stages across Europe.

But when you make the sort of music that almost begs for mosh pits, masked-up and socially distanced performances often felt like a disadvantage for Belako. Cris admits the band sorely missed unrestricted gigs: "We came to a point in which we were fed up with sitting concerts, and [wanted to] see faces. We're very dependent on the audience… we breathe their mood and they breathe ours." Having just witnessed Belako's energy bewitch the audience not half an hour earlier, this made total sense. This band of sorcerers charm bodies to dance, safely encourage girls to the front, and coax audiences to get lost in mutual connection.

All three of us nod slowly, enthralled by Cris' eloquent words. That is until we're brought back to reality by a figure interrupting to hand Cris a small vial of throat medicine. "Magic which makes you sing!" jokes Lander. "It's because we can't stop gossiping," giggles Cris. Getting lost in Belako's charm is easily done.

Escapism is a necessity when life capsizes without warning, which is why, for Lander, the Pandemic Tour was imperative. "We needed to play. The people who follow us also needed a gig with live sound. It was a chance to play in theatres and to change our repertoire… terrible for our pocket, but very great for ourselves and our emotional health."

Belako's repertoire is certainly extensive, with a career spanning a decade and four LPs each as energetic as the next. Their most recent record, 'Plastic Drama' is an augmentation of the quartet’s post-punk-tinged sound, possessing a vulnerable rawness provided by its live-taped recording process. A versatile body of work, the record cites a variety of influences including The Flaming Lips, Nick Cave, and ABBA.

- - -

- - -

But for Belako, post-punk is merely a springboard for musical exploration: "Even though post-punk is a huge influence for us and it's the first thing you get when you go to a Belako concert, it's just a start," Cris explains. "We've always said that whatever we do, we want to be happy doing it and not get bored." This aspiration is echoed by Lander: "We are a little bit obsessed with not repeating ourselves and not wanting to do the same things in previous albums. We want to have different songs, and then each album to have our own currents, but it works."

The desire to constantly reinvent oneself may at first be reminiscent of 'Plastic Drama's overarching theme - that the fast-paced culture we devour makes everything, including art, just as expendable as the brittle plastic that encases many of the products we consume. The music industry's fascination with churning out "content" and the disposable treatment of its artists is becoming akin to the heady sprint of fast fashion. 'Plastic Drama's punchy opener 'Tie Me Up' laments this transparent culture: “Erase me / Follow God's plan / Reuse me / And throw me away…”

But Belako provide oxygen to weather the suffocation. Lander refers less to the pressure of constant reinvention and more to the joy of Belako being the sort of music nerds that frequently cover and rework their own songs. "This way, you can listen to our songs in different landscapes," Cris smiles.

The album's deluxe version is enhanced by remixes that add to Belako's musical landscape. Remixing was previously uncharted territory for Belako, but Cris explains their easy selection process: "people that we like… people that we admire, and then people that have time to." This draft paid off, bearing a sea of polished reworks including a summery jam from Crystal Fighters ('Profile Anxiety'), Belako's own Josu Ximin Billelabeitia remixing 'AKLR' as a dance track, and Guarda's ethereal reimagining of 'Sirène'.

"It's the first time that we are calling other artists to do it, and it's super refreshing because we see their own perspectives," grins Cris. "Every person involved in this project, I think they like our album and it was nice to see that. "

- - -

- - -

Consistently expanding their musical oeuvre, Belako seek to create more and more art the way they like it: for the sheer fun of it. The band's refusal to be restrained by boundaries is also evident in 'Plastic Drama' in its twirling from the 90's alt-rock of 'All Nerve' to the dark, discordant sound of 'The Craft', and the White Stripes-esque 'Truce'.

Despite their huge stage presence, off-stage each member speaks with quiet, vehement gratitude. Belako possess the sort of optimistic magic granted only by complete self-awareness, perhaps precisely the attitude needed to concoct a European tour in the middle of a pandemic. Lander muses, "we try to be like normal people and stay grounded here on Earth", whilst Cris chuckles, "it's not very humble to say that we are humble… but we are."

As the night draws to a close and I retire to my hotel room, I reflect on these words. I feel giddy with the passion familiar to concert-goers after a cracking live show. Belako know exactly where they are and exactly where they're going (skyward, swiftly) but where there could be ego-centricism, instead there is only devotion.

- - -

- - -

Belako hit London on June 22nd, details forthcoming.

Words: Gem Stokes

- - -