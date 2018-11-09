Behind The Scenes With Barns Courtney

Barns Courtney isn't someone to hold back.

Already working on his second album - he's well under way, we're told - he recently dropped new single '99'.

A flamboyant return, the single matches that potent, irresistibly contagious single to lyrics imbued with real purpose.

Barns comments: "'99' is a song about losing touch with your former self and the needless formalisation of fun in our daily lives as we age. I guess I felt like I escaped the usual tropes of adulthood through music. This video is an imagining of life on a different path. And a an insight into my own struggles with identity, and the bizarre ritual of growing up."

The video is a real trip, a colourful, at times hilarious return that showcases his inherent creativity.

We've nabbed some behind the scenes photos - check 'em out up top, and watch the video below.

Catch Barns Courtney at the following shows:

November

6 Nottingham The Maze

7 Manchester Night & Day Cafe

9 Newcastle Think Tank Underground

10 Glasgow G2 (SOLD OUT)

12 Birmingham Mama Roux's

13 Bristol The Exchange

14 Oxford The Bullingdon

15 London Heaven

For tickets to the latest Barns Courtney shows click HERE.

