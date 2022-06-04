Babeheaven needed to look inwards before locating a forward path.

The group's fantastic debut album was marked by soulful promise, with their impish pop touches aligned to songwriting of rare maturity.

Second LP 'Sink Into Me' is out now, and it finds Babeheaven growing as a creative entity, the warm, relaxing tones in the arrangement aligned to some of Nancy Andersen's finest lyrics yet.

Working together with producer Jamie Travis, the pair have responded with an album of calming music, songwriting that is enraptured with the quiet engagement of communal connection.

With that in mind, Clash probed Babeheaven on their creature comforts...

Cooking...

I have been cooking the whole of my life. I recently found a picture of me on rollerblades making a Sunday roast age 10, it really summed me up. After a long day or stressful time I like to unwind in the kitchen making food for my friends and family.

On our last EU tour I even brought a cooler so we could make our own sandwiches and eat them in the motorway stops - Nancy

Crocheting...

During the first lockdown I taught myself how to crochet and it become something super meditative that I love doing. I completely zone out and end up breathing really loud (lol). I started making hats and I still make them now it takes me out of my head. I love it - Nancy

Walking...

“I love long walks on the beach…” but really I do love long walks. Every day I try and go for a walk even if its just around the park once, no matter the weather. If I’m alone I listen to music or a podcast, but I think the best conversations happen in transit walking around goofing around.

I walk around Ruskin or Burgess Park most days, but if I’m feeling adventurous then I’ll go to the river or get the bus Greenwich and walk somewhere new. I like finding new bits of London I haven’t been to before - Nancy

Football...

I’ve played football since I was young and have always found it a great way to get out of my head and and be purely in the moment and have fun and ease some tension within. I still secretly dream of being a professional footballer - Jamie (Arsenal Supporter)

Movies...

I'm a huge fan of movies and their soundtracks and always find comfort in them when needed. I used to make little movies with my friends when we were younger doing little skits and jackass style pranks. Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind is probably my ultimate comfort film - Jamie

I, like Jamie, am really into watching films. Nearly every evening I’ll watch something. I like being taken to a different universe and films really do that. - Nancy

Reading...

A real comfort is sitting in my giant armchair with my cat ‘Gnocchi’ lying on me and reading. Just having the warmth of her lying on me is really comforting. The last book I read was the Goldfinch by Donna Tart - Jamie

Playing music...

Making music can be very relaxing and therapeutic. I like to make a little loop of something and spend a few hours messing around with it without thinking too much - Jamie

'Sink Into Me' is out now.

Photo Credit: Tegen Williams

