Australian Rap Is Having A Moment

Australia's music scene is spread across a number of cities, each separated by hundreds of miles.

In the past, it's made communities difficult to foster, with touring becoming either unpracticable or unaffordable.

The internet, though, has flipped that on its head. Australia's music scene - or should that be scenes - is surging, with a host of electronic producers making their mark globally.

Next up could be Australian rap, with the country boasting a string of superb MCs, each with their own vivid voice.

Jordan Dennis is leading the charge, with his crisp flow matching an awareness of the old school to a neat willingness to experiment.

New EP 'SALAD' is out on October 30th, and it's led by his excellent breakout single 'Hokus Pokus', and it's magical video.

Ahead of the release, Jordan gave Clash the inside track on some of the voices pushing Australian rap to the next level.

Jk47 - 'The Recipe'

I absolutely love the old school NY hip-hop tip and JK47 comes correct on this track with a 1999 Joey Badass cap steez kinda flavour.

FYAHHH!

Denzel M, Thatkid Maz - 'Doc Marty'

You already know what's good if you've listened to the track. Both bringing their individual flavour and HEAT! Energy style and flow that you cant afford to ignore - these two criminally underrated MC's best be on your radar!

Kaiit - 'Miss Shiney'

Beautiful melodies and the perfect kick back vibe. Kaiit effortlessly brings together the worlds of Erykah Badu and Miss Lauryn Hill soulful rhythmic delivery.

Kobi Spice - 'Spicy'

BIG energy you can’t f**k with the attitude and flow that always bounces. Kobi Spice got the heat and the hustle to go. I put hot sauce on everything and the spice is evident with her so make sure you check it!

Yung Shogun - 'Third Eye Gang'

This man’s ability to spit speaks for itself! Style flow and energy KNOCKS! All I gotta say is just make sure you're keeping up with the bro because you're gonna see him popping up a lot more.

