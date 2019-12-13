Angelica Garcia Explores The Richmond Underground

Richmond is an often misunderstood city.

The state capital of Virginia, it's cultural Southern but has come to absorb a phenomenally healthy artistic community that continually reaches outwards.

Spacebomb Records signing Angelica Garcia came of age amongst the predominantly Latinx communities of Southern California, but has come to call Richmond home.

There's a lot more to come from this new voice, but Clash thought we would invite her to profile the city that has helped support her art.

I will start off by saying THERE IS SO MUCH TO BE PROUD OF IN RICHMOND.

Here are five tracks but the truth is there is an entire community left to discover. Alfred, Pete Curry, Camp Howard just to name a few. Listen to these, but KEEP LISTENING.

If you live in Richmond, do yourself a favour and show up for its incredible artists.

Mikrowaves - 'Murder Them'

<a href="http://mikrowaves.bandcamp.com/album/nice-things">Nice Things by Mikrowaves</a>

“Take me to your disco, let me see your disco ball”. The first time I saw Mikrowaves I was mad that the room wasn’t packed with dancing people. This band is a force of musicianship. I was transported and felt like I rolled up on a big band from the 70s or something. The basslines have attitude and the drums are precise - it’s impossible not to dance. The polyrhythms played between the warm horns and the plucky guitars are a beautiful nod to the music of Latin America.

On top of that, Eddie Prendergast writes songs that are fun and make you want to sing along: “happiness is overrated is what the fish said when he swallowed the bait...”

Soluh! - 'Flame (Ascendant)'

<a href="http://soluh.bandcamp.com/album/incredible-heat-machines">Incredible Heat Machines by soluh!</a>

This release isn’t super recent, but it’s still one of my favourites to come out of Richmond. I think this duo is so incredibly talented that it feels like I’m listening to something cosmic forming. BSTFRND’s beat layering is insane and Robalu’s words and delivery are incredibly colourful and evocative.

I love how this record is such a picturesque depiction of Richmond. Seriously. Listen to this whole damn album if you love art and sonic exploration. Sometimes It feels like walking through an old movie, sometimes it feels like taking a stroll through Richmond in the rain.

'Flame' is one of my favourite songs of all time because of its mysticism and craftsmanship.

Calvin Presents - 'Big Words'



Calvin is one of the most gifted musicians I’ve met in Richmond. The ease at which he comes up with sophisticated musical ideas is inspiring. His arrangements are confident and mind-blowing in their detail. I can’t wait for him to release more music and share more of his mind.

This song feels like a journey through emotions and landscapes. I think it’s a feat to be able to accomplish so much within the confines of one song.

Piranha Rama - 'Cheat Sheet'

<a href="http://piranharama.bandcamp.com/album/youve-earned-it">You&#39;ve Earned It by Piranha Rama</a>

Piranha Rama is the the dreamy, psychedelic surf rock band that leaves me with one foot on the beach and the other in a video game.

This band almost feels like a modern interpretation of an old radio show. There is such a wide range of personalities and star players within the band and it’s pretty impossible to not vibe with them. This true blend of genres makes Piranha Rama completely unique in their sound and style. Just when you’re lulled by a dreamy song, you get hit with a horn section reminiscent of Motown or a guitar line that surges like a surfy matador.

I’m so glad this crew of musicians decided to join forces.

Ladygod - 'Witchhunt'

<a href="http://ladygodftw.bandcamp.com/album/rock-n-roll-kaliphate">Rock n Roll Kaliphate by Ladygod</a>

I love this Ladygod because it is 100% a rock n’ roll band. There is a commitment to the genre that is hard to find in the age of modern recording.

I picked this song in particular because the video is super mesmerizing. On top of their classic sound, they are constantly turning out incredibly cool visuals to pair with their music.

I respect this band and feel that their discography will stand the test of time.

Angelica Garcia will play London's Paper Dress Vintage on January 30th.

