An Impressive Impostor: Miss Grit Interviewed

Talking over Zoom, you get the sense that Miss Grit lives and breathes music. Before the interview, she was producing music. Afterwards, she’ll continue to work on music. Formerly a backup guitarist for bands, she is currently a music technology student at NYU. She can make pedals, play cello and write like there’s no tomorrow. Miss Grit embodies every aspect of being an artist – and yet, she’s never felt like she was enough.

Miss Grit’s career was borne out of a desire to prove her negative thoughts wrong. She released the 'Talk Talk' EP in 2019, which quickly garnered press attention, making Miss Grit question her abilities. Enter the 'Impostor' EP, which Miss Grit produced entirely herself so “she couldn’t feel like a fraud.” Eventually, she embraced the possibilities of a solo career: “There wasn’t so much of a turning point as much as a ‘fuck it. What do I have to lose, really?’”

In person, Miss Grit – otherwise known as Margaret Sohn – is calm and composed, with a Korg MS-20 in the background and a plant (“It’s like a nice little pet that you can take care of and they take care of you”, she laughs).

Her music, however, is an entirely different matter. Derived from her childhood nickname (‘Grit’ is short for ‘Margaret’), her music is exactly like her stage name: delicate, but dirty. There’s a calculated precision which falls away once you hear her howl “I’ve got nothing to say!” on ‘Blonde’ – and then repeat it again, defeated. Her music is often built around an interesting sound. It’s similar to her time as a sound engineer for films, which she describes as a puzzle where “you just have to piece things together and organise them in a way that's what you're hearing in your head”. You’ll hear dystopian warbles on ‘Don’t Wander’, or a motorbike’s roar on ‘Grow Up To’, but her favourite sound are the “synth blips” in ‘Dark Side of the Party’: “It was like ear candy to me”.

This production soundtracks Miss Grit’s candid lyricism – some of her songs are barely three lines long, but every word is guaranteed to strike you. On the titular song, she sings in laboured stabs: "Your colour’s uncategorisable / your clothing’s contorting your state of mind..."

Hailing from Korean-American descent, Miss Grit moved from Michigan to Brooklyn. Growing up in predominantly white suburbs, the diversity in New York made her feel like “a white girl from the suburbs.” Still, Miss Grit managed to meet other Asian/biracial friends, which she describes as ‘amazing’.

“Before I came to New York, I never really talked to anyone about my experience as a biracial person, and so even just having those conversations was just crazy to me: that I could share that part of me and be able to confirm my identity by having other people affirm that.” Whilst she found similarities between the experiences of other biracial people, she stresses the importance of individual stories: “I just found that there's a lot of complexities to everyone and the race that they're seen as in public is really two-dimensional. Everyone has a really long backstory that explains a lot of things, I guess.”

For Miss Grit, it’s taken a while to reconnect with her Korean roots through her father. She currently takes language classes, watches K-dramas and cooks with the Internet’s eomma, Maangchi, but this wasn’t always possible. “We didn't talk about it too much growing up”, she reminisces. “I think when my dad moved to America when he was little, his family really tried hard to assimilate and they were the only minority family where they lived in Michigan, so it was hard for them. They just wanted to fit in. They stopped speaking Korean together and my dad doesn't speak Korean as much, so it's nice over the last couple of years to both get in touch with it.”

Clash asks her the most important thing she’s unlearned, and she pauses to think for a while. “The most important thing that I've unlearned is that there is really no person I should be shooting for to replicate, whether that's through gender, or culture, or anything”, Miss Grit decides. “My backstory contributes to who I am as a person, so it's hard to find someone to replicate my exact same backstory as me or the same kind of feelings or interests as me, so it's okay to not be someone else.”

Does Miss Grit feel the EP solved her impostor syndrome in the end? “I think it's just something that will always be with me,” she confesses. “The 'Impostor' EP really helped me to put a name to something and label certain thoughts as 'impostor syndrome', to make it more present in my mind. Certain thoughts in my head are just that, and that's okay: just be aware of them’.

Still, it’s a testament to her fierce dedication that despite all her insecurities, Miss Grit isn’t deterred from making music. “If I were to express myself in the form of dance or art, it’s not a format that I hold really close to my heart. It’s not as expressive as music can be – to me, personally. I think that songwriting and writing lyrics and composing every part was really important to me to reflect more honestly and have a more concise way of reflecting my identity”.

Miss Grit’s EP ‘Impostor’ is out now.

Words: Alex Rigotti

