Amun Breaks Down Her 'No Ceilings' EP For Clash

Amun is part of a new wave of energy within the conduits of UK soul music.

The British-Somali songwriter was raised on vintage R&B, blending this with other styles to create something she could truly call her own.

A flurry of singles have ignited some serious hype around this newcomer, and her new 'No Ceilings' EP lives up to those expectations.

Amun explains...

“I want this new tape to be for the ladies to relate to. If you look at these concerts, the whole crowd are women, and they’re being insulted by the music that they’re being playing. But that’s all they have to listen to. So imagine there’s someone who comes just as hard, levels up, but is on your side – isn’t cussing you or bringing you down. That’s my mission.”

With the tape now online, Amun has broken down the project for Clash readers...

'Water'

'Water' is my favourite song on the project and it came about by complete accident. I was with friends hanging out and I had this session with Ebenezer In the evening and I remember not wanting to go. I was feeling down and not all that. I just wanted to hide in my bed. I wanted to cancel the session but my friend was actually the one who convinced me to go to work. He said “go to your session man stop being dumb” so I went, I had the best session. I made my favourite song water. When I got to the studio Eb had two friends there, these two girls who were so bubbly and friendly that they really lifted my mood. At that point I was done feeling sorry for myself and I wanted a song to celebrate me, my sauce and my drip, that’s what that song reflects. So now if I ever feel low or get myself worked up I remember that time and I know that if I try to get it together something amazing might happen.

'Flip Ya Head'

I was in a session with cadenza and yami when we wrote ‘Flip Ya Head’. We were all kind of obsessed with watching the Netflix series You and everyone was gossiping about it. I thought that would be a really good concept for a song. I wanted to highlight that stage in a relationship where it becomes borderline obsessive and tap into that side of love a bit more.

'Mesmerised'

'Mesmerised' was the last song I recorded on a writing trip in Amsterdam. We were so tired it had been eight long days of writing and recording, we were exhausted. We had all these beats that we had saved and we had one more song in us before we needed to rest. So me and Amira who co wrote mesmerise went back and forth on the mic and we freestyled the whole song. It was a moment because we both knew how good it was straight away. The song basically wrote itself, the energy in the studio was electric and we really just enjoyed making that record.

'Press Delete'

'Press Delete' is a friendly reminder to my supporters, my friends and even to myself to cut the cord and press delete. I wanted to make a female anthem kind of like Whitney Houston's It's not right but it's okay, a song that was self explanatory straight to the point and needed no introductions. So I called on my girl, the talented Kabba, to execute this with me and the amazing production of relyt and we killed it. One of my favourite songs on the project.

1call

'1 call' I would say highlights the more aggressive side to me. When I went into the studio that day with ADP and Daecolm I had told the guys I wanted to make something hard and strong but still have that softness, R&B element to it. Before I knew we had this sick song that really meant a lot to me because at the time I found myself giving energy to the wrong things and this song became a reminder to me to never waste time, protect my energy and get to the bag.

'No Ceilings' EP is out now.