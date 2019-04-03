Albums Of The Month: February 2019

So that was February.

A month that brought yet more political chaos and curiously un-winterly temperatures, it faced the tough task of following January's flood-tide of excellent music.

Could little ol' February - with a mere 28 days to its name - face up to this task?

Here's the best albums released last month...

- - -

YAK - Pursuit Of Momentary Happiness // REVIEW



Whilst 'Pursuit Of Momentary Happiness' isn't bursting with the levels of relentless volatility heard on their debut record, it does cement itself as an important release for Yak. With no intent on living off of past glories, Burslem and co. are keen to move forward and it shows. It's by no means a perfect record, but it sure sounds like they're setting themselves up for one.

- - -

AJ Tracey - AJ Tracey // REVIEW



With his debut album he firmly establishes himself as one of the leading lights in UK rap (if there were any doubts), and in a year where some of the scene’s heavyweights are also dropping albums, it won’t be a surprise if AJ’s project is rated as among the best of them by the end of 2019. Who knows, he may even need to find a new wall to hold his plaques on too.

- - -

Rina Mushonga - In A Galaxy // REVIEW



The new Rina Mushonga is here, and it was certainly worth the wait. With four years of experimental craftsmanship poured into this album, ‘In A Galaxy’ embodies every inch of the title, as each track glides you through an interstellar journey, it’s spacey concoction of synth ballads creating a nostalgic shimmer of 80s pop.

- - -

Sleaford Mods - Eton Alive // REVIEW



Album highlight ‘Top It Up’ finds extra mileage in a familiar Williamson rant by coupling it to an off-kilter beat that pulls the rug from under the listener on arrival. The classic 4/4 drum machine does make a return on ‘Discourse Dif’, but the surrounding track sounds infinitely more Tom Tom Club than it does working men’s pub. ‘Eton Alive’ captures the self-proclaimed “Best Band in the World” as wide-awake as ever, dolloping fun all over their music like it’s Daddies Brown Sauce.

- - -

Giggs - Big Bad // REVIEW



Two years was a long time to wait since 2017’s ‘Wamp 2 Dem’, but this record proves The Landlord is still dropping some of his freshest material, flexing some of his biggest, hungriest, and unpredictable moves yet. Giggs, we forgive you for taking your time to complete this masterpiece: it was well worth the wait.

- - -

Jessica Pratt - Quiet Signs // REVIEW



‘Quiet Signs’ has been four years in the making, and it’s suitably considered and tight, coming in at under half an hour. There’s some kind of dogged focus at play, which lends it a greater sense of coherence than previous projects. It’s a quietly self-assured and immersive album that should mark out and reaffirm Pratt’s singularity.

- - -

The Specials - Encore // REVIEW



‘Encore’ has no right being this good. The Specials’ first album in four decades, it’s a ruthlessly entertaining, hugely outspoken, inspired and inspiring experience, one that doffs its cap to those iconic opening statements while remaining resolutely rooted in 2019.

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.