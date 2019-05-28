Album Stream: Fujiya & Miyagi - 'Flashback'

The lengthy, varied journey of Fujiya & Miyagi has taken the project to all manner of destination points.

With their Kraut-pop and wonky electronics coalescing on 2006's 'Transparent Things', a lengthy period of touring led to the bold, lithe 2011 album 'Ventriloquizzing', it's off piste eccentricities steered by LA based producer Thom Monahan.

But not everything the group embark on involves the album as an entity. Amid a myriad of one off releases, lengthy tours, and enrapturing remixes, Fujiya & Miyagi spent 2017 and 2018 working on an EP trilogy released on their own Impossible Objects Of Desire imprint.

For their next move, though, the project aims to re-connect to the music of their youth, delivering something playful, immediate, and otherworldly in the process.

'Flashback' will be released this Friday - May 31st - and it's a vivid creative document, expertly melding the band's left field urgency with their extra-dimensional pop nous.

The title track has already made a deep impression, while the coy electro pop of 'Personal Space' is the perfect aperitif.

We've obtained the full album stream, a remarkable return from a remarkable band - check out 'Flashback' below.

Catch Fujiya & Miyagi at the following shows:

May

29 Brighton Green Door Store

June

1 London Moth Club

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.