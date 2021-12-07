aespa Is K-Pop Reinvented

“Fans sometimes leave comments like, 'aespa is the new beginning of K-Pop', says NINGNING of the four-piece girl group, recalling the adoration and support the band have gotten since their debut single “Black Mamba”. With their unique brand of energizing, genre-hopping music embedded into the futuristic concept of AI, there is no description that better fits aespa – aka KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER and NINGNING – who are redefining what global audiences can expect not just from K-pop, but from music at large.

Having gained fame for not only their catchy music but for the intriguing symbiosis of the member’s conceptual avatars and human existence, the group piqued the world’s interest for their ability to transport themselves and their listeners into a multi-dimensional realm of musical and visual brilliance, and aim further establishing themselves with their new music.

Their recent single ‘Next Level’, a remake of the original soundtrack from the movie Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw infuses aespa’s signature style of powerful vocals, dynamic instrumentation and clever storytelling within a soundscape built primarily on the love they have for their fans.

It is quite possibly this focus on making uplifting music for anyone listening that allows the quartet to come together as one cohesive musical unit even as their individual music tastes and bucket list artists from vary from KARINA’s preference for Madison Beer and WINTER’s love for Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles to GISELLE and NINGNING’s hopes to collaborate with Doja Cat, thus making aespa’s musical range worthy of awe.

Reflecting on the evolution of their sound, member GISELLE says: “From ‘Black Mamba’ to ‘Next Level’, we continued to maintain our signature sound but the new single emphasizes the bass sound and the bass slides a little more.”

On the musical process behind ‘Next Level’ KARINA adds: “The biggest difference is that ‘Next Level’ includes variations of music arrangements. The lyrics also tell a story of our own unique worldview, which is another big element that’s different.”

With a universal message that seeks to imbue listeners with positive energy, aespa’s musicality is a circle of confidence and love that the band and its ever-growing fandom give each other, abundantly and freely.

Speaking of how their fans help them stay motivated and creative, WINTER says: “They are our biggest motivation. We receive so much love from MY’s everyday, which drives us to work harder to bring better performances each time,” adding that in return she hopes “our fans can feel our love and receive positive energy through our music and contents.”

Delving further into what they hope fans take away from their potent girl power anthems, KARINA adds: “Our music is not limited to just one specific genre as we like to try various genres and also mix and match different sounds. No matter what your music preferences are, we hope everyone will enjoy our music and find something that caters to their liking. Our style of music may differ, but we give our all into each song.”

Teamwork, passion and energy are the trifecta upon which this versatile four-piece is built upon as they make their way through the path for groundbreaking success. aespa is the point in musicianship where classic girl power meets modern tech for an explosion of talent, and if you don’t know them GISELLE gives the most succinct and impactful introduction to the “iconic, energised and humorous” group.

Words: Malvika Padin // @Malvika_Padin26

