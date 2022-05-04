"A Wild Ride So Far!" Motel 7 Interviewed

For the LA based creative duo of Anton Khabaz and Dylan Jagger Lee (son of Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee) the last 12 months have been quite the whirlwind. Since anonymously releasing their debut EP ‘A Reminder Not To Think Too Much’ in January 2021, and founding their band, Motel 7, they’ve gone on to release 11 tracks, racking up over 10 million streams in the process.

Their latest EP, ‘Headphones’, showcases a unique take on alt-pop, which draws on elements of hip-hop, as well as inspiration from 2000s alt-rock. Above all, the six productions signify a will to escape the world we live in through the ever-powerful drug – music.

Friends since they met at music school, Anton and Dylan share a natural understanding of one another’s creative approach, though diversely different, it’s been the key to the development behind their sound. “That vibe comes from the difference in both of our production and songwriting styles,” declares Khabbaz. “Dylan tends to lean towards a more upfront freestyle flow with singing and I sing with more of an ambient and ballady type approach.” It’s a laidback vocal approach that feels relatable and gives the listener a chance to get lost within their music.

That sense of losing yourself and your thoughts was of paramount importance on ‘Headphones’. Written during lockdown when the duo was experiencing significant disconnect to the outside world, the act of creating music had become a therapeutic exercise. As such, they wanted to translate such a feeling to their listeners, especially in a world where the mental scars of the pandemic still remain. The result of which saw six tracks that served as a dreamscape.

“We kind of imagined the world as a different place in these songs, a place maybe where a pandemic didn’t exist,” the artists proclaim. “The theme of escape was everything to us. Music is always an escape for us, whether that be listening to it or creating it. We wanted the listeners to feel these songs the same way we did the first day we wrote them. Our music is a creative outlet, we put so many of our genuine thoughts, feelings, confusion, curiosity, anticipation, and excitement into every word we write.”

Lyrically ‘Headphones’ shows Motel 7 at their most introspective, with the duo discussing themes of vulnerability, themes of self-awareness, and the quest for freedom throughout. “These songs were all written at different times in our lives,” they describe. “A lot of the inspiration came from moments and events that happen in everyday life. We feel like a lot of people can relate to the overall message portrayed in these songs. We wanted it to be as universal as possible.”

However, it also showed a side to them that likes to be impromptu, especially on ‘Golden’ where Lee's verse was entirely recorded as a freestyle, while Khabbaz knocked out his verse in five minutes. To them it was a display of their quest to be totally natural within their output. “We think of writing lyrics like writing a poem,” the band explains. “A poem can be a collection of words. Sometimes those words make no sense. But the idea of the words being collected together as one product - makes it art.”

The stories told within Motel 7’s songs are often completed through music videos, creating for an all-round experience. The latest of which arrives via ‘Are We There Yet’, shot by fellow LA creative, close friend and collaborator, Paris Brosnan (son of Pierce Brosnan). Showcasing a spontaneous adventure down the iconic Southern California PCH. “All the videos we made together were all homemade, and extremely low budget DIY projects,” state the band. “That was so fun. It was a collaborative process, and we were sort of able to pull it all off. We write all our songs with the music video in mind as we write. We were so anxious to create the music video before we even finished the songs.”

Even by the band's own admission, it’s been a “wild ride so far” and the way their music has been received was entirely unexpected. Over the last year they’ve developed a catalogue of music that tells the story of two twenty somethings trying to find their way in the world. Of course, given Lee descends from music royalty, there would always be eyes on Motel 7, even expectation, however it’s something they’ve been keen to avoid, instead focusing on building their own story, their own legacy.

“We’re honestly just so grateful we are able to do this. We’re so grateful for everyone listening, and our humble group of true fans that always send kind messages about every song we put out,” they proclaim. “We want to be ourselves. That is so important. Never lose who you are as a person, and as a creative individual.”

'Headphones' EP is out now.

Words: Jake Wright

