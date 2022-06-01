"A Whole Revelation Of Yourself" Moor Mother Writes For Clash

Moor Mother - aka Camae Ayewa - is a force to be reckoned with.

One of music's truly unique voices, she leaves her stamp on any genre that comes in her path, re-contextualising standard tropes as something vivid, fresh, and exhilarating.

Chopping down the rules, Moor Mother's thirst for expression reached new heights during the close of 2021, with her album 'Black Encyclopedia Of The Air' receiving across the board praise.

Playing a very special London show to launch the record, Moor Mother's continuous creativity immediately took her into fresh projects.

Clash caught out the American voice to pen an essay for our Autumn issue - here, we place it online in its entirety, a wonderful piece of poetry that illuminates key aspects of her creative life.

- - -

- - -

PRELUDE

We need more Jazz, freedom Jazz, a Jazz government, a jazz pledge of liberation, Free Jazz countries. Free Jazz, free swinging, improvised hearts on fire. Jazz universities without walls, A jazz state of mind, a jazz prayer, a known future of jazz, a jazz direction, a spinning circle of Jazz that acts like a Jazz portal. I am thinking about getting out of the idea of being taught, you wanna learn something, this African classical music of Jazz and survival, joy and protection, then go into the garden and into your inner garden, see life take shape watch the dance. Become rooted like a tree that's Jazz. A whole revelation of yourself, a free expression, the triumph, the migration out.

4 Milford Graves

part 1

the heart

its nature man

i wasn't playing around see

i went right to the source

i was reading all these books

about the masters

going back to the source

up in the mountains

deep in meditation

its nature man

i wasn't playing around

see i went right to the source

i went right to the heart

straight to the heart man

off beat off rhythm off time

this is what we sound like

off beat off rhythm off time

it's a different vibe man

we connected to a higher force

cosmic force call it whatever you want man

you know when your heart go

ting-raww—frapt!

rat-a-tat-a-rot-a-toko!

shhhap

thwap!

part 2

the family

this is a family

i wanna know how you doing today

i wanna know how you react to the rhythm

what is your heart saying

how fast you moving

how high is your highs

how low is yours blues

listen to my heart

see this is swinging

swinging in to the next day

fist blazing

drums blazing

life moving on

a people move on

the rhythm moving on

a power

this is a family

we have our own teachers

and only our hearts know there names

ritual of secrecy can't give it all away

especially when they cant hear it

when they can't taste it can’t feel it

when they can’t smell it and see it

listen to your heart

feel it swinging

swinging in to the next day

blood blazing

drums blazing

life moving on

a people move on

the rhythm moving on

a ritual

part 3

survival

aye ay

visions visions

visions of a liberated future

took me to see trane man

and those drums was loose

free swinging

and i said i want to survive

like that

martial arts

freedom swinging

survival

come at me with everything you got

i wanna know what i need to work out

survival

eubie blake

james p johnson

scott joplin

the king of ragtime

survival

a communal sound

juba & jubilee

jelly roll morton

will marion cook

william grant

still hall johnson

will marion cook

the origin of the cakewalk

he went to harvard man for a year man

and came back to teach the people

see man that's survival

going back in the garden

having a conversation

listening to the rhythm

around you

juba

yara

juba

yara

Survival

part 4

the drum

cosmic energy

dialogue of the drums

the vibration of the earth is changing

we need far out inner sounds

sounds man

sounds that are tuned in

are you tuned in to

no time no time no time

just the drum

the heart

the drum

the heart

aye man am i floating or flying

are you listening to the plants

are you sitting in the garden

space time back in no time beyond quantum holy ghosts

pieces of time

Time’s pendulum

- - -

- - -

'Black Encyclopedia Of The Air' is out now on ANTI-.

Photo Credit: Bob Sweeney

- - -