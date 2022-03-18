"A Lot Of Things Came To The Surface" Clash Meets Alissic

For Brazilian native Alissic, music is a way to tell stories.

New single ‘Superstitious’ invites listeners into an unearthly dimension, with the Sheffield-based artist calling the song a “reversed spell”.

Across its three minutes and seven seconds span this contagious track is laced with sonic melodies carried by Latin American guitar, an ode to the acclaimed artist’s Brazilian roots. The single, co-written by her husband Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, tells a story of female intuition with Alissic singing a bridge in Brazilian Portuguese, another tribute to her heritage.

The elements of digi-pop and playful use of instruments weaved throughout the tune speak to Alissic’s artistry, which this musical newcomer has previously displayed with singles ‘Like’ and ‘Piano’.

Alongside the single, Alissic has released a video for ‘Superstitious’. As someone who recognises the importance of aligning visuals with her music, the video speaks to the spell bounding nature of the single.

Clash caught up with Alissic prior the release of the video to chat about her roots, the creative process, and womanhood.

Congratulations on ‘Superstitious’! Tell us about the fan reaction to the tune.

It’s been great! I mean, I haven’t seen anything bad! I try not to look too much at the comments, but I have had a great reaction to the song. I’m just really enjoying making music and experimenting with sounds right now and trying not to think too much about comments.

You can really hear the Latin American influence throughout the track. Coming from Brazil, is it important for you to incorporate this sound into your music?

Before I left home, I didn’t really care or think too much about my culture. As a teenager, I used to listen to a lot of international music, but then once I had left and spent some time away from Brazil, I began to miss the Brazilian music and everything about home. In Brazil, it’s all about the rhythm and so this song felt like a great opportunity to use the Brazilian influence and sound. I have this warm feeling when I hear it, it reminds me of home.

Like your previous singles ‘Piano’ and ‘Like’, the lyrics seem to tell a story. What is the story you’re trying to tell here?

'Superstitious' is a “reverse spell”. A couple years ago when I began dating my partner, I was receiving a lot of hate online. The song isn’t necessarily about that situation, but I think it’s about how what we put out, we get back. It reminds me not to care what people say, because whatever people say will come back to them. You can throw your negativity at people, but it will come back to you, and that’s the story behind the song.

The track is a celebration of “female intuition”. As we have just passed International Women’s Day, what do you hope your female fans take from the track.

We as females have a strong intuition, I feel this song really celebrates that! I hope people take from it that it’s good to tap into those feelings and embrace them.

Again, your heritage is celebrated with a bridge sung in Brazilian Portuguese, how did the decision to bring your native language into the song come about?

I have always wanted to sing a song in Portuguese. I felt that this song really had a vibe to it that would work well in Portuguese. I’ll be honest, initially the bridge was in English, but I remember thinking ‘this would sound so great in Portuguese’! For a lot of people, Portuguese sounds so crazy and almost like a spell, which is why it fits so well in this song!

Your husband Oli was a co-writer on ‘Superstitious’, what value does he bring to the songwriting process and what’s it like working with someone you love?

I love working with him. We are so alike; he understands what I’m trying to get across with my music and he’s an amazing lyricist that understands what I am feeling and helps me get it out in beautiful words. We are so comfortable around one another; we can just say anything we feel and that makes for a great experience when working together.

Considering the turbulent couple of years we have had, how did Covid influence your music?

To be honest, I started making music seriously in the lockdowns. Covid was an intense time for everyone, a lot of things came to the surface, and I spent a lot of time with myself. I made decisions about certain aspects of life that didn’t serve me anymore. This led to me making the decision to start music seriously as I has this time to explore things that I influence the music. I appreciated that time, especially as a new artist.

Has music always been something you have wanted to pursue?

Before music, I was a model. I started modelling at 15 and never had any time to explore music despite always wanting to try it. As a child, I was in choirs and used to play the flute a xylophone. When the modelling started happening, I didn’t really get a chance to develop those skills further. So yes, I have always wanted to get into music, and I love that I get to now!

Would you say that you have a specific genre or sound? Or do you enjoy experimenting instead of being put in a musical box?

Growing up, I would listen mainly to rock music. But now, if you were to look at my playlist, its such a mix of everything. I don’t think it makes sense to close yourself off to certain genres. For me, I listen to music that makes me feel like I’m in a different world and that doesn’t have to be any particular genre.

The music video for 'Superstitious' is out today! You have said before that you like the visuals to meet the sound of the music, how did the sound and lyrics of the tune inspire the video?

When I made the song, I instantly knew I wanted the video to be in black and white. I think everyone had this idea that because of the way the song sounds, the video would be really colourful, but I wanted it to be more personal and more of a focus on my personality.

There are a few stories and metaphors I have tried to include, there is a bit where I hold a crystal ball, which represents people’s perception of seeing us online. The character I’m playing with the mask and dagger, is a metaphor for someone trying to follow me. It may not make sense to some people, but it makes sense to me.

You’re playing some shows this year as well, can we expect some of the artistic elements you bring into the visuals and the music in the live shows?

Yes! I would love to bring some artistic elements into the shows and make it interesting!

Can we expect an EP or album this year?

I am definitely thinking about an EP. But at the moment, I’m just focusing on creating. I have a little plan, but no dates yet. Hopefully at some point this year something will come out!

Finally, you have such an eclectic style and have always been a champion for celebrating your individuality. Is this something you hope inspires listeners and fans?

I get a lot of messages from people who reach out and say that I have inspired them to feel more comfortable about being themselves. I think I have just learned not be scared of people thinking I’m ‘cringey’ or whatever. Receiving messages from people who say that what I’m doing has allowed them to feel more comfortable and confident is a reminder to me that I should keep doing my own thing.

'Superstitious' is out now.

Words: Isabella Miller

