A Global Community: Behind The Scenes With Teezee for Skepta x Havana Club

Havana Club and Skepta team up once again for second limited edition Havana Club 7 bottle.

An honorific celebration of his Nigerian roots, the multi-media Havana Club 7 bottle links the creative and cultural connections between Yoruba culture and the Afro-Cuban spirit, once again promoting an ethos centred around community. The second edition bottle traces Skepta's cultural lineage, his chieftancy and the journeys that pave our paths to greatness.

Skepta said of the collaboration: "The Havana Club 7 bottle honours my roots. It traces the migration of Yoruba culture from Africa to Cuba and back again. Inspired by the region of my chieftainship in Ogun State, Nigeria. It celebrates inner strength and the journeys that make us great."

We are extremely excited to now present an exclusive BTS film hosted by Teezee that digs deeper into the roots of the project, revisiting the journey from Cuba to Nigeria.

Produced and created by Metallic Inc, the footage stars Teezee & Skepta on location, working with local production partners Prior Gold Pictures. The footage was shot by KC Obiajulu and Ibro Adewole with edit & grade from Sonni Rossi. Audio credits come courtesy of DRB with 'Ma Pariwo'.

Skepta crafted the second edition bottle alongside the Havana Club team, the intricate design an emblem of the richness and vitality of Nigerian and Cuban cultures. Adire, a traditional Yoruba textiles pattern, is seen on the label's background, which also includes an image of the Ogun Sate landmark, Olumo Rock and the native hawks that circle it, which are foiled to add texture to this immersive bottle.

Around the perimeter of the label are cowrie shells found in Cuba and also used to adorn sacred ornamentations of Elequa, a Yoruba diety still honoured in Cuba. To accompany the second limited edition bottle launch, Skepta and Havana Club created a campaign film of Skepta's coming home journey from London to Nigeria, exploring his Yoruba roots; the culture, customs and musical traditions which begun with them in Havana, Cuba last year for the first campaign.

Take a look at Skepta's launch film with Havana Club here:

- - -

We picked up our SK7 bottle last week in Dalston, watch that collection on IG HERE .

The limited-edition bottle has now launched in convenience stores and cornershops across London, doubling down on the support for retailers who are the beating heart of local communities.

The product will also be available in other major UK cities for one month, before rolling out globally at an RRP of £24.99.

Secure your bottle now HERE .

- - -

- - -